Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:50 AM

6265 65th Court North Unit A

6265 65th Court North · No Longer Available
Location

6265 65th Court North, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Updated, spacious 2BR/1BA home available for rent in Pinellas Park . Very well maintained. Nice kitchen with fridge, and stove. Tons of natural light. Off street parking.

$60 application fee per adult

12 month lease

Pets accepted at owner's discretion based upon breed and temperament and with $250 refundable pet fee.

Serious inquiries only.

Rental requirements

Stable rental history

No recent evictions

Stable source of income

Income of 3 times the rent

No recent criminal history

Security deposit is equal to rent

Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you're approved you may have to pay additional deposits.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6265 65th Court North Unit A have any available units?
6265 65th Court North Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 6265 65th Court North Unit A have?
Some of 6265 65th Court North Unit A's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6265 65th Court North Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
6265 65th Court North Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6265 65th Court North Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 6265 65th Court North Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 6265 65th Court North Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 6265 65th Court North Unit A offers parking.
Does 6265 65th Court North Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6265 65th Court North Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6265 65th Court North Unit A have a pool?
No, 6265 65th Court North Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 6265 65th Court North Unit A have accessible units?
No, 6265 65th Court North Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 6265 65th Court North Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 6265 65th Court North Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6265 65th Court North Unit A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6265 65th Court North Unit A has units with air conditioning.

