6265 65th Court North Unit A

Amenities

pet friendly carport recently renovated air conditioning range oven

Updated, spacious 2BR/1BA home available for rent in Pinellas Park . Very well maintained. Nice kitchen with fridge, and stove. Tons of natural light. Off street parking.



$60 application fee per adult



12 month lease



Pets accepted at owner's discretion based upon breed and temperament and with $250 refundable pet fee.



Serious inquiries only.



Rental requirements



Stable rental history



No recent evictions



Stable source of income



Income of 3 times the rent



No recent criminal history



Security deposit is equal to rent



Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you're approved you may have to pay additional deposits.