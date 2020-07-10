6265 65th Court North Unit A

Amenities
Updated, spacious 2BR/1BA home available for rent in Pinellas Park . Very well maintained. Nice kitchen with fridge, and stove. Tons of natural light. Off street parking.
$60 application fee per adult
12 month lease
Pets accepted at owner's discretion based upon breed and temperament and with $250 refundable pet fee.
Serious inquiries only.
Rental requirements
Stable rental history
No recent evictions
Stable source of income
Income of 3 times the rent
No recent criminal history
Security deposit is equal to rent
Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you're approved you may have to pay additional deposits.