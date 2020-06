Amenities

w/d hookup

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/202a61a0a0 ---- Located just off of US Hwy 19 in Pinellas Park. Washer and dryer hookups in kitchen/dining area. Tenants are responsible for utilities, trash collection is included. Must undergo credit and criminal background check. First month\'s rent, security deposit, and admin fee of $295.00 due for move-in. Sorry no pets. This property does not accept section 8. A higher security deposit may be required based on credit screening.