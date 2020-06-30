3884 108TH AVENUE N

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

2 bedroom plus den! Starting out in Lakeside Village is the place for you. All the privacy of a single family home, with the conveniences of a condo, as lawn service, community pool and clubhouse provided for a very reasonable fee. The community also supports lakeside park with walking trail and tennis courts. The lakes at the Lakes even have bass in them. Convenient location with easy commutes via 49th Street and US 19 and adjacent to Veterans Park. This particular home has 2 bedrooms plus a den and large vaulted ceiling living room with separate dining area. Over sized galley kitchen with eating area.laundry is in garage. Yards can not be fenced due to the included lawn service. There's an over sized two car garage. Enjoy this single family home where someone else is mowing the yard as you walk to the pool for a refreshing swim. House can be furnished and listed price is for furnished , without furniture is $1,800. For pets we can talk about that. Call listed phone number for showing.