Home
/
Pinellas Park, FL
/
3884 108TH AVENUE N
Last updated February 14 2020 at 3:15 AM

3884 108TH AVENUE N

3884 108th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3884 108th Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL 33762
The Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
2 bedroom plus den! Starting out in Lakeside Village is the place for you. All the privacy of a single family home, with the conveniences of a condo, as lawn service, community pool and clubhouse provided for a very reasonable fee. The community also supports lakeside park with walking trail and tennis courts. The lakes at the Lakes even have bass in them. Convenient location with easy commutes via 49th Street and US 19 and adjacent to Veterans Park. This particular home has 2 bedrooms plus a den and large vaulted ceiling living room with separate dining area. Over sized galley kitchen with eating area.laundry is in garage. Yards can not be fenced due to the included lawn service. There's an over sized two car garage. Enjoy this single family home where someone else is mowing the yard as you walk to the pool for a refreshing swim. House can be furnished and listed price is for furnished , without furniture is $1,800. For pets we can talk about that. Call listed phone number for showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3884 108TH AVENUE N have any available units?
3884 108TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 3884 108TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 3884 108TH AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3884 108TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
3884 108TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3884 108TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3884 108TH AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 3884 108TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 3884 108TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 3884 108TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3884 108TH AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3884 108TH AVENUE N have a pool?
Yes, 3884 108TH AVENUE N has a pool.
Does 3884 108TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 3884 108TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 3884 108TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3884 108TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
Does 3884 108TH AVENUE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3884 108TH AVENUE N does not have units with air conditioning.

