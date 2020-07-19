All apartments in Pinellas Park
10293 61ST COURT N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10293 61ST COURT N

10293 61st Court North · No Longer Available
Location

10293 61st Court North, Pinellas Park, FL 33782

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
range
Charming home located in Willow Pond neighborhood. This 5 bedroom 3.5 bath pool home with 2 car garage overlooks Willow pond. This home features 2360 Sq Ft. Easy to clean tile floors and laminate throughout first floor, living room dining room combo. Large covered patio overlooks pool and pond. Open kitchen with breakfast bar. Mother-in-law suite. Beautiful oak staircase. Upstairs has large master suite with den and screened balcony over looking pond. Rugged cement-board siding and hurricane zone windows. Home is located on a dead in street with no thru traffic, and is within minutes to shopping and interstate. Willow pond is a deed restricted neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10293 61ST COURT N have any available units?
10293 61ST COURT N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 10293 61ST COURT N have?
Some of 10293 61ST COURT N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10293 61ST COURT N currently offering any rent specials?
10293 61ST COURT N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10293 61ST COURT N pet-friendly?
No, 10293 61ST COURT N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas Park.
Does 10293 61ST COURT N offer parking?
Yes, 10293 61ST COURT N offers parking.
Does 10293 61ST COURT N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10293 61ST COURT N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10293 61ST COURT N have a pool?
Yes, 10293 61ST COURT N has a pool.
Does 10293 61ST COURT N have accessible units?
No, 10293 61ST COURT N does not have accessible units.
Does 10293 61ST COURT N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10293 61ST COURT N has units with dishwashers.
Does 10293 61ST COURT N have units with air conditioning?
No, 10293 61ST COURT N does not have units with air conditioning.
