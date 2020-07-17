9881 113TH STREET

Amenities

Two bedroom, two bath second floor walk up condo at Seminole Oaks. Nice bright unit with 1200 square feet. Big, open living room and dining room combo. Kitchen has built in table. Master bedroom has walk in closet. Complex has community pool. This end unit condo has a private launry room with hook ups and another separate extra storage closet. Ceiling fans in all rooms and covered parking. Seminole city recreation complex, St. Pete College, and shopping just down the street.



No pets and non-smoking.