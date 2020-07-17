All apartments in Pinellas County
9881 113TH STREET
Last updated May 17 2020 at 7:32 PM

9881 113TH STREET

9881 113th Street North · (727) 391-4434
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

9881 113th Street North, Pinellas County, FL 33772

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 214 · Avail. now

$1,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Two bedroom, two bath second floor walk up condo at Seminole Oaks. Nice bright unit with 1200 square feet. Big, open living room and dining room combo. Kitchen has built in table. Master bedroom has walk in closet. Complex has community pool. This end unit condo has a private launry room with hook ups and another separate extra storage closet. Ceiling fans in all rooms and covered parking. Seminole city recreation complex, St. Pete College, and shopping just down the street.

No pets and non-smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9881 113TH STREET have any available units?
9881 113TH STREET has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9881 113TH STREET have?
Some of 9881 113TH STREET's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9881 113TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
9881 113TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9881 113TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 9881 113TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas County.
Does 9881 113TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 9881 113TH STREET offers parking.
Does 9881 113TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9881 113TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9881 113TH STREET have a pool?
Yes, 9881 113TH STREET has a pool.
Does 9881 113TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 9881 113TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 9881 113TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9881 113TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 9881 113TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 9881 113TH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
