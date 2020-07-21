7395 DANBURY WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to a unique 5 bedroom 3 full bathroom single family home centrally located in Clearwater! Located off of Roosevelt Blvd (686) and Belcher in Clearwater, this home is a short drive from shopping, grocery stores, centrally located between downtown St Pete and Clearwater, and the beach, as well as easy access to both the interstate and hwy 19! This home features a beautifully updated kitchen and 3 fully updated bathrooms as well as a 2 car garage, a large, secluded backyard, 2 living rooms, and an asthetic fire place! 4 of the 5 bedrooms are spacious enough for a king bed, the smallest bedroom is approximately 10'x11'. Call to schedule your showing now!