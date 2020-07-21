All apartments in Pinellas County
7395 DANBURY WAY
Last updated July 24 2019 at 7:41 PM

7395 DANBURY WAY

7395 Danbury Way · No Longer Available
Location

7395 Danbury Way, Pinellas County, FL 33764
Newport

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to a unique 5 bedroom 3 full bathroom single family home centrally located in Clearwater! Located off of Roosevelt Blvd (686) and Belcher in Clearwater, this home is a short drive from shopping, grocery stores, centrally located between downtown St Pete and Clearwater, and the beach, as well as easy access to both the interstate and hwy 19! This home features a beautifully updated kitchen and 3 fully updated bathrooms as well as a 2 car garage, a large, secluded backyard, 2 living rooms, and an asthetic fire place! 4 of the 5 bedrooms are spacious enough for a king bed, the smallest bedroom is approximately 10'x11'. Call to schedule your showing now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7395 DANBURY WAY have any available units?
7395 DANBURY WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
What amenities does 7395 DANBURY WAY have?
Some of 7395 DANBURY WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7395 DANBURY WAY currently offering any rent specials?
7395 DANBURY WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7395 DANBURY WAY pet-friendly?
No, 7395 DANBURY WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas County.
Does 7395 DANBURY WAY offer parking?
Yes, 7395 DANBURY WAY offers parking.
Does 7395 DANBURY WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7395 DANBURY WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7395 DANBURY WAY have a pool?
No, 7395 DANBURY WAY does not have a pool.
Does 7395 DANBURY WAY have accessible units?
No, 7395 DANBURY WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 7395 DANBURY WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7395 DANBURY WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 7395 DANBURY WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 7395 DANBURY WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
