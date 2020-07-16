All apartments in Pinellas County
704 Bough Ave
Last updated February 26 2020 at 10:59 PM

704 Bough Ave

704 Bough Avenue · (813) 993-0668
Location

704 Bough Avenue, Pinellas County, FL 33760

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1230 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
AVAILABLE MARCH 1ST! Don't miss this townhome! Clean and spacious 3/2.5 townhome. Washer/dryer included! Very private back screened porch with storage closet. Large kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, glass top stove. This townhome features NO CARPET! Large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings private bath with two other bedrooms across the hall. Half bath downstairs for convenience and guests. Enjoy the community pool, tennis court and dock that leads out to Tampa Bay... This townhome is tucked away on a dead end street but convenient to Tampa, MacDill AFB, Feather Sound, St. Pete/Clearwater airport, the bridges, the beaches, Clearwater and St. Petersburg. Come and see! Call today for showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 Bough Ave have any available units?
704 Bough Ave has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 704 Bough Ave have?
Some of 704 Bough Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 Bough Ave currently offering any rent specials?
704 Bough Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 Bough Ave pet-friendly?
No, 704 Bough Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas County.
Does 704 Bough Ave offer parking?
No, 704 Bough Ave does not offer parking.
Does 704 Bough Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 704 Bough Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 Bough Ave have a pool?
Yes, 704 Bough Ave has a pool.
Does 704 Bough Ave have accessible units?
No, 704 Bough Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 704 Bough Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 704 Bough Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 704 Bough Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 704 Bough Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
