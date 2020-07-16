704 Bough Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities pool tennis court

AVAILABLE MARCH 1ST! Don't miss this townhome! Clean and spacious 3/2.5 townhome. Washer/dryer included! Very private back screened porch with storage closet. Large kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, glass top stove. This townhome features NO CARPET! Large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings private bath with two other bedrooms across the hall. Half bath downstairs for convenience and guests. Enjoy the community pool, tennis court and dock that leads out to Tampa Bay... This townhome is tucked away on a dead end street but convenient to Tampa, MacDill AFB, Feather Sound, St. Pete/Clearwater airport, the bridges, the beaches, Clearwater and St. Petersburg. Come and see! Call today for showing.