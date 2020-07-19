3200 COVE CAY DRIVE

Amenities

Enjoy your morning coffee or tea on the peaceful balcony with golf course/water view. Fully furnished (turnkey), spacious two bedroom, two bath unit on the 5th floor of this highly sought after Cove Cay condo. Living Room & Master Bedroom open to large lanai w/private laundry closet inc. washer/dryer. Newly updated kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Outstanding gated waterfront community with public golf course, beautiful relaxing pools and public marina. No age restrictions. Great Location with easy commutes to Tampa, St. Petersburg, the airports and the beaches! Lots of popular restaurants and shopping nearby including 2 malls! Currently available for 3 to 7 months.