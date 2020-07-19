All apartments in Pinellas County
Find more places like 3200 COVE CAY DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pinellas County, FL
/
3200 COVE CAY DRIVE
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

3200 COVE CAY DRIVE

3200 Cove Cay Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3200 Cove Cay Drive, Pinellas County, FL 33760
Cove Cay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Enjoy your morning coffee or tea on the peaceful balcony with golf course/water view. Fully furnished (turnkey), spacious two bedroom, two bath unit on the 5th floor of this highly sought after Cove Cay condo. Living Room & Master Bedroom open to large lanai w/private laundry closet inc. washer/dryer. Newly updated kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Outstanding gated waterfront community with public golf course, beautiful relaxing pools and public marina. No age restrictions. Great Location with easy commutes to Tampa, St. Petersburg, the airports and the beaches! Lots of popular restaurants and shopping nearby including 2 malls! Currently available for 3 to 7 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3200 COVE CAY DRIVE have any available units?
3200 COVE CAY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
What amenities does 3200 COVE CAY DRIVE have?
Some of 3200 COVE CAY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3200 COVE CAY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3200 COVE CAY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3200 COVE CAY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3200 COVE CAY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas County.
Does 3200 COVE CAY DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3200 COVE CAY DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3200 COVE CAY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3200 COVE CAY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3200 COVE CAY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3200 COVE CAY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3200 COVE CAY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3200 COVE CAY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3200 COVE CAY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3200 COVE CAY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3200 COVE CAY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3200 COVE CAY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Palms Apartments
221 Lake Ave NE
Largo, FL 33771
Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront
1515 Eden Isle Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St
Largo, FL 33773
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Chesapeake
2307 Cumberland Cir
Clearwater, FL 33763

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLHoliday, FLOdessa, FLTrinity, FLMadeira Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLBelleair, FL
Tarpon Springs, FLWest Lealman, FLTierra Verde, FLSouth Pasadena, FLKeystone, FLEast Lake, FLRidgecrest, FLCitrus Park, FLKenneth City, FLFeather Sound, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLOldsmar, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg