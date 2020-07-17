3090 SUNSET POINT ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Bright and spacious Clearwater home 2,587 S/F. MUST SEE. Is moving ready now! This home has 2 separate entrance the main one has open floor plan, 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom, huge living room great space for guest and entertaining ,family room ,dining room. 2nd entrance has living room, kitchen, 1 bedroom, full bathroom ,The home has been updated. You can live in and operate your office business from home. This Resident responsible for all utilities and prorated rent due at move in. All occupants over 18 must apply. Application fee of $75 per applicant is non-refundable. This home located next to the Learning Experience, open parking. Easy access to Tampa, St Pete, close to shopping, hospital, restaurant.