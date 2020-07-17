All apartments in Pinellas County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:25 AM

3090 SUNSET POINT ROAD

3090 Sunset Point Road · (727) 831-4218
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3090 Sunset Point Road, Pinellas County, FL 33759

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 12697 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
parking
Bright and spacious Clearwater home 2,587 S/F. MUST SEE. Is moving ready now! This home has 2 separate entrance the main one has open floor plan, 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom, huge living room great space for guest and entertaining ,family room ,dining room. 2nd entrance has living room, kitchen, 1 bedroom, full bathroom ,The home has been updated. You can live in and operate your office business from home. This Resident responsible for all utilities and prorated rent due at move in. All occupants over 18 must apply. Application fee of $75 per applicant is non-refundable. This home located next to the Learning Experience, open parking. Easy access to Tampa, St Pete, close to shopping, hospital, restaurant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3090 SUNSET POINT ROAD have any available units?
3090 SUNSET POINT ROAD has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3090 SUNSET POINT ROAD have?
Some of 3090 SUNSET POINT ROAD's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3090 SUNSET POINT ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3090 SUNSET POINT ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3090 SUNSET POINT ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3090 SUNSET POINT ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas County.
Does 3090 SUNSET POINT ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 3090 SUNSET POINT ROAD offers parking.
Does 3090 SUNSET POINT ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3090 SUNSET POINT ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3090 SUNSET POINT ROAD have a pool?
No, 3090 SUNSET POINT ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3090 SUNSET POINT ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3090 SUNSET POINT ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3090 SUNSET POINT ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3090 SUNSET POINT ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 3090 SUNSET POINT ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3090 SUNSET POINT ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
