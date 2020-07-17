All apartments in Pinellas County
Find more places like 2943 BOUGH AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pinellas County, FL
/
2943 BOUGH AVENUE
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:15 PM

2943 BOUGH AVENUE

2943 Bough Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2943 Bough Avenue, Pinellas County, FL 33760

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
UNFURNISHED, tucked away & in a serene setting;2 bedroom, 1.5 bath corner unit now available in the much sought-after community of EASTWOOD SHORES. Located near Shopping, Restaurants, Banks, Airport, Golf, Parks and a very short distance to renowned Clearwater Beach. Beautiful new Wood-Look Vinyl Plank Flooring throughout entire first floor. Upper floors installed with new carpet in both bedrooms , stairwell & landing. Master has plenty of storage with both a side closet with built-in shelving, in addition to the huge walk-in. Master Bath has Shower with Tub. Roomy LR flows into DR with convenient pass through window to the updated kitchen. Shared 2 Car Garage (left side dedicated to you) w/storage & inside utility closet. Community Amenities include Grounds Maintenance, Pool, Tennis Court & Fishing Dock/Pier. One Small Dog welcome, No Smoking. Water, Sewer & Trash included in rent. Completely Ready & waiting for New Tenant!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2943 BOUGH AVENUE have any available units?
2943 BOUGH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
What amenities does 2943 BOUGH AVENUE have?
Some of 2943 BOUGH AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2943 BOUGH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2943 BOUGH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2943 BOUGH AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2943 BOUGH AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 2943 BOUGH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2943 BOUGH AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2943 BOUGH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2943 BOUGH AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2943 BOUGH AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 2943 BOUGH AVENUE has a pool.
Does 2943 BOUGH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2943 BOUGH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2943 BOUGH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2943 BOUGH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2943 BOUGH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2943 BOUGH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Move Cross Country
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Town Place
2545 NE Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Icaria on Pinellas
1185 South Pinellas Avenue
Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
Satori Luxury Apartments
3110 Grand Avenue
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Ashford at Feather Sound Apartments
13621 Feather Sound Cir E
Clearwater, FL 33762
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLHoliday, FLOdessa, FLTrinity, FLMadeira Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLBelleair, FL
Tarpon Springs, FLWest Lealman, FLTierra Verde, FLSouth Pasadena, FLKeystone, FLEast Lake, FLRidgecrest, FLCitrus Park, FLKenneth City, FLFeather Sound, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLOldsmar, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg