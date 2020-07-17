2943 BOUGH AVENUE

Amenities
UNFURNISHED, tucked away & in a serene setting;2 bedroom, 1.5 bath corner unit now available in the much sought-after community of EASTWOOD SHORES. Located near Shopping, Restaurants, Banks, Airport, Golf, Parks and a very short distance to renowned Clearwater Beach. Beautiful new Wood-Look Vinyl Plank Flooring throughout entire first floor. Upper floors installed with new carpet in both bedrooms , stairwell & landing. Master has plenty of storage with both a side closet with built-in shelving, in addition to the huge walk-in. Master Bath has Shower with Tub. Roomy LR flows into DR with convenient pass through window to the updated kitchen. Shared 2 Car Garage (left side dedicated to you) w/storage & inside utility closet. Community Amenities include Grounds Maintenance, Pool, Tennis Court & Fishing Dock/Pier. One Small Dog welcome, No Smoking. Water, Sewer & Trash included in rent. Completely Ready & waiting for New Tenant!