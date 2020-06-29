All apartments in Pinellas County
Last updated February 4 2020 at 9:35 PM

2759 Navel Drive

2759 Navel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2759 Navel Drive, Pinellas County, FL 33759

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Renovated home located in north Clearwater! Fireplace is in the family room. and the newly designed custom kitchen has custom cabinetry, crown molding on cabinets, double pantry, granite counters, and high end stainless steel appliances! Laundry area features bright lighting and new storage cabinets. Spacious private backyard.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2759 Navel Drive have any available units?
2759 Navel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
What amenities does 2759 Navel Drive have?
Some of 2759 Navel Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2759 Navel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2759 Navel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2759 Navel Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2759 Navel Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2759 Navel Drive offer parking?
No, 2759 Navel Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2759 Navel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2759 Navel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2759 Navel Drive have a pool?
No, 2759 Navel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2759 Navel Drive have accessible units?
No, 2759 Navel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2759 Navel Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2759 Navel Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2759 Navel Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2759 Navel Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
