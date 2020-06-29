2759 Navel Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Renovated home located in north Clearwater! Fireplace is in the family room. and the newly designed custom kitchen has custom cabinetry, crown molding on cabinets, double pantry, granite counters, and high end stainless steel appliances! Laundry area features bright lighting and new storage cabinets. Spacious private backyard.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.