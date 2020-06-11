All apartments in Pinellas County
Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:54 PM

2575 NORTHFIELD LANE

2575 Northfield Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2575 Northfield Lane, Pinellas County, FL 33761

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Available 9/9/19. SPACIOUS and STUNNING 3/2.5/2 car garage, two story townhome in Brookfield, close walking distance to one of two community pools and hot tub! Beautiful updates include: kitchen, living room, and downstairs half bath. Brand new flooring, new AC and plumbing, new pavers on the screened-in back porch and backyard. Kitchen is very spacious, with gorgeous granite countertops, top quality cabinets and appliances, and bar top seating. Very spacious master bedroom with a walk-in closet and private en-suite. Relax outdoors in the privacy of your screened in patio or sit outdoors and cookout, which includes exterior outlets and industrial outdoor lighting. In the cooler months enjoy indoor/outdoor living by opening up all the sliders between the living room and screened in porch. PLENTY of storage throughout, including entryway closet, indoor utility room with washer and dryer, and large master walk-in closet. This home is an end unit with a 2 car garage and driveway for plenty of parking. Community also includes tennis courts, and is close to everything! Easily get to Countryside Mall, restaurants, downtown Dunedin, Tampa International Airport, and more! Background and credit checks required, $50 per adult, and a $100 HOA application fee with required interview and approval. No prior evictions, income qualifications, no smoking, no pets. $30 fee for lost pool card.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2575 NORTHFIELD LANE have any available units?
2575 NORTHFIELD LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
What amenities does 2575 NORTHFIELD LANE have?
Some of 2575 NORTHFIELD LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2575 NORTHFIELD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2575 NORTHFIELD LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2575 NORTHFIELD LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2575 NORTHFIELD LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas County.
Does 2575 NORTHFIELD LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2575 NORTHFIELD LANE offers parking.
Does 2575 NORTHFIELD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2575 NORTHFIELD LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2575 NORTHFIELD LANE have a pool?
Yes, 2575 NORTHFIELD LANE has a pool.
Does 2575 NORTHFIELD LANE have accessible units?
No, 2575 NORTHFIELD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2575 NORTHFIELD LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2575 NORTHFIELD LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2575 NORTHFIELD LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2575 NORTHFIELD LANE has units with air conditioning.
