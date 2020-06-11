2575 NORTHFIELD LANE

Amenities

Available 9/9/19. SPACIOUS and STUNNING 3/2.5/2 car garage, two story townhome in Brookfield, close walking distance to one of two community pools and hot tub! Beautiful updates include: kitchen, living room, and downstairs half bath. Brand new flooring, new AC and plumbing, new pavers on the screened-in back porch and backyard. Kitchen is very spacious, with gorgeous granite countertops, top quality cabinets and appliances, and bar top seating. Very spacious master bedroom with a walk-in closet and private en-suite. Relax outdoors in the privacy of your screened in patio or sit outdoors and cookout, which includes exterior outlets and industrial outdoor lighting. In the cooler months enjoy indoor/outdoor living by opening up all the sliders between the living room and screened in porch. PLENTY of storage throughout, including entryway closet, indoor utility room with washer and dryer, and large master walk-in closet. This home is an end unit with a 2 car garage and driveway for plenty of parking. Community also includes tennis courts, and is close to everything! Easily get to Countryside Mall, restaurants, downtown Dunedin, Tampa International Airport, and more! Background and credit checks required, $50 per adult, and a $100 HOA application fee with required interview and approval. No prior evictions, income qualifications, no smoking, no pets. $30 fee for lost pool card.