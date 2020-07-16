All apartments in Pinellas County
Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:04 AM

2228 Richter St

2228 Richter Street · (727) 359-4539
Location

2228 Richter Street, Pinellas County, FL 34698

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1225 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom in Dunedin. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, new ceiling fans, storage, washer dryer connection in house, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly(certain breed restrictions may apply). Date Available: Jul 7th 2020. $1,250/month rent. Security deposit is average to first months rent but may vary due to credit/ rental history. Please contact Kiyon with The IPI Group LLC at 727-359-4539 or e-mail ipi4rent@gmail.com to learn more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2228 Richter St have any available units?
2228 Richter St has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2228 Richter St have?
Some of 2228 Richter St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2228 Richter St currently offering any rent specials?
2228 Richter St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2228 Richter St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2228 Richter St is pet friendly.
Does 2228 Richter St offer parking?
Yes, 2228 Richter St offers parking.
Does 2228 Richter St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2228 Richter St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2228 Richter St have a pool?
No, 2228 Richter St does not have a pool.
Does 2228 Richter St have accessible units?
No, 2228 Richter St does not have accessible units.
Does 2228 Richter St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2228 Richter St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2228 Richter St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2228 Richter St has units with air conditioning.
