2227 ROSE LANE

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED in this handsomely FURNISHED single family home. This one has it all for those who are in search of an easy commute and hot spots. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, recreational parks and the beautiful Gulf of Mexico Beaches are just minutes away. Easy drive over bridges to Tampa, I-275, St. Petersburg and airports. Safe quiet neighborhood with ample parking for 2 + cars. Fenced backyard, garage, gas grill, new front load washer and dryer, luxury spa bathroom, gorgeous high-end floors, large HDTV & Roku.... furnished with linens, cookware and everything you need. Utilities include electric, phone/fax#, garbage, water, sewer, cable, High Speed Wi-Fi, pest control and lawn maintenance. Available for short term lease at $2600 monthly. We pro rate to the day and the home is available Nov. 1st. We do background and credit checks. No smoking inside or outside. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis. Nonrefundable pet fee $500, multiple pets subject to additional fees. Cleaning fee of $300. We require first month's rent, security deposit and any applicable state/county taxes. Winter months: December-March the monthly rate is $2800. with a 4-month minimum stay. Perfect for snowbirds, relocation, corporate housing, traveling nurse and patient lodging.