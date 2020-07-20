All apartments in Pinellas County
Find more places like 2227 ROSE LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pinellas County, FL
/
2227 ROSE LANE
Last updated July 7 2020 at 9:50 PM

2227 ROSE LANE

2227 Rose Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2227 Rose Lane, Pinellas County, FL 33764

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED in this handsomely FURNISHED single family home. This one has it all for those who are in search of an easy commute and hot spots. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, recreational parks and the beautiful Gulf of Mexico Beaches are just minutes away. Easy drive over bridges to Tampa, I-275, St. Petersburg and airports. Safe quiet neighborhood with ample parking for 2 + cars. Fenced backyard, garage, gas grill, new front load washer and dryer, luxury spa bathroom, gorgeous high-end floors, large HDTV & Roku.... furnished with linens, cookware and everything you need. Utilities include electric, phone/fax#, garbage, water, sewer, cable, High Speed Wi-Fi, pest control and lawn maintenance. Available for short term lease at $2600 monthly. We pro rate to the day and the home is available Nov. 1st. We do background and credit checks. No smoking inside or outside. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis. Nonrefundable pet fee $500, multiple pets subject to additional fees. Cleaning fee of $300. We require first month's rent, security deposit and any applicable state/county taxes. Winter months: December-March the monthly rate is $2800. with a 4-month minimum stay. Perfect for snowbirds, relocation, corporate housing, traveling nurse and patient lodging.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2227 ROSE LANE have any available units?
2227 ROSE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
What amenities does 2227 ROSE LANE have?
Some of 2227 ROSE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2227 ROSE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2227 ROSE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2227 ROSE LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2227 ROSE LANE is pet friendly.
Does 2227 ROSE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2227 ROSE LANE offers parking.
Does 2227 ROSE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2227 ROSE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2227 ROSE LANE have a pool?
No, 2227 ROSE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2227 ROSE LANE have accessible units?
No, 2227 ROSE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2227 ROSE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2227 ROSE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2227 ROSE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2227 ROSE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Best Cities for Families 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1100 Apex
1100 West Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33755
Addison on Long Bayou
10405 Addison Way
Seminole, FL 33772
Icaria on Pinellas
1185 South Pinellas Avenue
Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
Solaris Key
2855 Gulf To Bay Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33759
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Amalfi at Clearwater
106 Hampton Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Alta Gateway
9505 49th Street N
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLHoliday, FLOdessa, FLTrinity, FLMadeira Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLBelleair, FL
Tarpon Springs, FLWest Lealman, FLTierra Verde, FLSouth Pasadena, FLKeystone, FLEast Lake, FLRidgecrest, FLCitrus Park, FLKenneth City, FLFeather Sound, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLOldsmar, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg