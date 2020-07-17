2170 AMERICUS BOULEVARD N

Amenities

Beautiful renovated 2Bed 2 Bath, new carpet, fens and light fixtures through entire condo. This is 3th floor unit with new kitchen cabinets, granite countertop, both bathrooms redone. Great location, all activities including. On Top of the World is an active 55+ community with so much to offer. Two activity centers, and two private golf courses with 9 and 18 holes. There are two swimming pools, one is heated. The new remodeled Cardio Gym is equipped with up to date exercise machines. There are numerous indoors activities include fitness classes, dancing club, cards, billiards, entertainment, and much more. Short distance to shopping and Gulf Beaches. No Post Eviction, No Felony. Call for more information and showing.