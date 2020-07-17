All apartments in Pinellas County
Home
/
Pinellas County, FL
/
2170 AMERICUS BOULEVARD N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2170 AMERICUS BOULEVARD N

2170 Americus Boulevard North · No Longer Available
Location

2170 Americus Boulevard North, Pinellas County, FL 33763
On Top of the World

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
pool table
Beautiful renovated 2Bed 2 Bath, new carpet, fens and light fixtures through entire condo. This is 3th floor unit with new kitchen cabinets, granite countertop, both bathrooms redone. Great location, all activities including. On Top of the World is an active 55+ community with so much to offer. Two activity centers, and two private golf courses with 9 and 18 holes. There are two swimming pools, one is heated. The new remodeled Cardio Gym is equipped with up to date exercise machines. There are numerous indoors activities include fitness classes, dancing club, cards, billiards, entertainment, and much more. Short distance to shopping and Gulf Beaches. No Post Eviction, No Felony. Call for more information and showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2170 AMERICUS BOULEVARD N have any available units?
2170 AMERICUS BOULEVARD N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
What amenities does 2170 AMERICUS BOULEVARD N have?
Some of 2170 AMERICUS BOULEVARD N's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2170 AMERICUS BOULEVARD N currently offering any rent specials?
2170 AMERICUS BOULEVARD N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2170 AMERICUS BOULEVARD N pet-friendly?
No, 2170 AMERICUS BOULEVARD N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas County.
Does 2170 AMERICUS BOULEVARD N offer parking?
No, 2170 AMERICUS BOULEVARD N does not offer parking.
Does 2170 AMERICUS BOULEVARD N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2170 AMERICUS BOULEVARD N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2170 AMERICUS BOULEVARD N have a pool?
Yes, 2170 AMERICUS BOULEVARD N has a pool.
Does 2170 AMERICUS BOULEVARD N have accessible units?
No, 2170 AMERICUS BOULEVARD N does not have accessible units.
Does 2170 AMERICUS BOULEVARD N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2170 AMERICUS BOULEVARD N has units with dishwashers.
Does 2170 AMERICUS BOULEVARD N have units with air conditioning?
No, 2170 AMERICUS BOULEVARD N does not have units with air conditioning.
