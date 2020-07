Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool tennis court

Spotless and spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1400 sq ft corner unit available for long term lease in the desirable On Top of the World community. This condo has new flooring, fresh paint and a newly remodeled master bathroom. The community offers an abundance of activities, access to convenient transportation, fitness and pools!