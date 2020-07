Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry bbq/grill

Location, Location, Location! 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath central Clearwater home in desirable neighborhood close to plenty of shopping and easy commute to anywhere you need to go. Open Layout with updated kitchen! Formal master bedroom with en suite bath. Large inside laundry room. Fenced in yard and patio for grilling. Pets ok!