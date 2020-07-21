All apartments in Pinellas County
Last updated July 19 2019 at 7:07 AM

1865 AUDREY DRIVE

1865 Audrey Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1865 Audrey Drive, Pinellas County, FL 33759

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Situated on a large corner lot in a mostly single family area, this unit has an updated kitchen with granite countertops, two updated baths, and tile flooring throughout. Private front entry area leads to a bright open living area with large dining space just off kitchen. Three bedrooms are a traditional one/two split. Laundry area on back covered patio includes newer washer and dryer, and private fenced area. Owner will consider one pet up to 30lbs. Rent includes grounds maintenance and water. Tenant pays trash. Zoned for McMullen Booth Elementary, Safety Harbor Middle, and Countryside High. Ready access to US 19 and McMullen Booth Rd. for easy commutes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1865 AUDREY DRIVE have any available units?
1865 AUDREY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
What amenities does 1865 AUDREY DRIVE have?
Some of 1865 AUDREY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1865 AUDREY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1865 AUDREY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1865 AUDREY DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1865 AUDREY DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1865 AUDREY DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1865 AUDREY DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1865 AUDREY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1865 AUDREY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1865 AUDREY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1865 AUDREY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1865 AUDREY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1865 AUDREY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1865 AUDREY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1865 AUDREY DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1865 AUDREY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1865 AUDREY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
