1865 AUDREY DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated range

Situated on a large corner lot in a mostly single family area, this unit has an updated kitchen with granite countertops, two updated baths, and tile flooring throughout. Private front entry area leads to a bright open living area with large dining space just off kitchen. Three bedrooms are a traditional one/two split. Laundry area on back covered patio includes newer washer and dryer, and private fenced area. Owner will consider one pet up to 30lbs. Rent includes grounds maintenance and water. Tenant pays trash. Zoned for McMullen Booth Elementary, Safety Harbor Middle, and Countryside High. Ready access to US 19 and McMullen Booth Rd. for easy commutes.