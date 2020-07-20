1654 ADAMS CIRCLE S

Amenities

Welcome to Largo's best kept secret (even the locals do not know it is here)! Just enough off of the main thoroughfare yet close enough to everything from shopping to beaches to golf it has it all. Life is good at Adams Landing! This town home does not disappoint. Everything has been done for you. Updated kitchens and baths. GORGEOUS kitchen that leads out to your HUGE fenced in backyard!! The living room boasts beautiful wood flooring and a decorative ceiling fan. Round the corner to the stairs leading up to not two but three bedrooms - yes a RARE three bedroom unit! Generous Master bedroom with ample closet space, a full bathroom and two bedrooms or a bedroom and an office. This is your home... make it what you want. Last but not least, a generous oversized one car garage with plenty of room for your car. Please call today to see this gem!!