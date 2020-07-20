All apartments in Pinellas County
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:49 AM

1654 ADAMS CIRCLE S

1654 Adams Circle South · No Longer Available
Location

1654 Adams Circle South, Pinellas County, FL 33771
East Bay

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to Largo's best kept secret (even the locals do not know it is here)! Just enough off of the main thoroughfare yet close enough to everything from shopping to beaches to golf it has it all. Life is good at Adams Landing! This town home does not disappoint. Everything has been done for you. Updated kitchens and baths. GORGEOUS kitchen that leads out to your HUGE fenced in backyard!! The living room boasts beautiful wood flooring and a decorative ceiling fan. Round the corner to the stairs leading up to not two but three bedrooms - yes a RARE three bedroom unit! Generous Master bedroom with ample closet space, a full bathroom and two bedrooms or a bedroom and an office. This is your home... make it what you want. Last but not least, a generous oversized one car garage with plenty of room for your car. Please call today to see this gem!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1654 ADAMS CIRCLE S have any available units?
1654 ADAMS CIRCLE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
What amenities does 1654 ADAMS CIRCLE S have?
Some of 1654 ADAMS CIRCLE S's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1654 ADAMS CIRCLE S currently offering any rent specials?
1654 ADAMS CIRCLE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1654 ADAMS CIRCLE S pet-friendly?
No, 1654 ADAMS CIRCLE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas County.
Does 1654 ADAMS CIRCLE S offer parking?
Yes, 1654 ADAMS CIRCLE S offers parking.
Does 1654 ADAMS CIRCLE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1654 ADAMS CIRCLE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1654 ADAMS CIRCLE S have a pool?
No, 1654 ADAMS CIRCLE S does not have a pool.
Does 1654 ADAMS CIRCLE S have accessible units?
No, 1654 ADAMS CIRCLE S does not have accessible units.
Does 1654 ADAMS CIRCLE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1654 ADAMS CIRCLE S has units with dishwashers.
Does 1654 ADAMS CIRCLE S have units with air conditioning?
No, 1654 ADAMS CIRCLE S does not have units with air conditioning.
