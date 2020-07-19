Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Pinellas County
Find more places like 14532 Sioux Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Pinellas County, FL
/
14532 Sioux Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14532 Sioux Ave
14532 Sioux Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
14532 Sioux Avenue, Pinellas County, FL 33774
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available October 1st, 2018
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home less than 1 mile from beach. Large fenced in back yard, 1 car garage with the 2nd bath in the garage.
Granite counters and central heat and air.
Text Randall at 727-403-6681
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14532 Sioux Ave have any available units?
14532 Sioux Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pinellas County, FL
.
What amenities does 14532 Sioux Ave have?
Some of 14532 Sioux Ave's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14532 Sioux Ave currently offering any rent specials?
14532 Sioux Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14532 Sioux Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 14532 Sioux Ave is pet friendly.
Does 14532 Sioux Ave offer parking?
Yes, 14532 Sioux Ave offers parking.
Does 14532 Sioux Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14532 Sioux Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14532 Sioux Ave have a pool?
No, 14532 Sioux Ave does not have a pool.
Does 14532 Sioux Ave have accessible units?
No, 14532 Sioux Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 14532 Sioux Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14532 Sioux Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 14532 Sioux Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14532 Sioux Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Best Cities for Pets 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Town Place
2545 NE Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
The Wayland
300 10th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront
1515 Eden Isle Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Epic At Gateway Centre
3115 Grand Ave
Pinellas Park, FL 33781
Imperial Village Apartments
9790 Hamlin Boulevard
Seminole, FL 33776
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33756
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FL
Plant City, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Lutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FL
Holiday, FL
Odessa, FL
Trinity, FL
Madeira Beach, FL
Redington Shores, FL
Belleair, FL
Tarpon Springs, FL
West Lealman, FL
Tierra Verde, FL
South Pasadena, FL
Keystone, FL
East Lake, FL
Ridgecrest, FL
Citrus Park, FL
Kenneth City, FL
Feather Sound, FL
Indian Rocks Beach, FL
Oldsmar, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg