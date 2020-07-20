All apartments in Pinellas County
Find more places like 12039 117th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pinellas County, FL
/
12039 117th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12039 117th St

12039 117th Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12039 117th Street North, Pinellas County, FL 33778

Amenities

pool
air conditioning
media room
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
pool
media room
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7530f350dc ----
Nice! Hidden Lakes townhome. Two story, two bedroom 1.5 bathroom home. Community pool and water is included with rent. Great location near Largo and Seminole. Close to the beach and many amenities/services, including Walsingham and other parks, shopping, theaters, Pinellas County Sheriff and hospitals. One month rent, $1000 security deposit and a $295 admin fee moves you in. Sorry no dogs.

1 Bathroom
1/2 Bath
Central Heat/Air
Community Pool
Two Bedroom
Wall To Wall Carpet
Water/Sewer Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12039 117th St have any available units?
12039 117th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
What amenities does 12039 117th St have?
Some of 12039 117th St's amenities include pool, air conditioning, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12039 117th St currently offering any rent specials?
12039 117th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12039 117th St pet-friendly?
No, 12039 117th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas County.
Does 12039 117th St offer parking?
No, 12039 117th St does not offer parking.
Does 12039 117th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12039 117th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12039 117th St have a pool?
Yes, 12039 117th St has a pool.
Does 12039 117th St have accessible units?
No, 12039 117th St does not have accessible units.
Does 12039 117th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12039 117th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12039 117th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12039 117th St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1100 Apex
1100 West Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33755
Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Amalfi at Clearwater
106 Hampton Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLHoliday, FLOdessa, FLTrinity, FLMadeira Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLBelleair, FL
Tarpon Springs, FLWest Lealman, FLTierra Verde, FLSouth Pasadena, FLKeystone, FLEast Lake, FLRidgecrest, FLCitrus Park, FLKenneth City, FLFeather Sound, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLOldsmar, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg