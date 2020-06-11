Rent Calculator
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:05 AM
1 of 7
11747 102nd St
11747 102nd Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
11747 102nd Street, Pinellas County, FL 33773
Orange Lake Village
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
*APRIL MOVE IN* 3/2 with carport in Largo!!!
Updated Kitchen
Central heat & air
Washer & dryer hook up
Laminate/tile flooring in common areas
Plush carpet in the bedroomS
Fenced in back yard
**CURRENTLY OCCUPIED PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS*
call today for more details. (727) 532-3020
Bad credit? No problem!
Our property management company is family owned and operated. We have been in business for almost 30 years and belong to the bbb and largo chamber of commerce
(RLNE4614910)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11747 102nd St have any available units?
11747 102nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pinellas County, FL
.
What amenities does 11747 102nd St have?
Some of 11747 102nd St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11747 102nd St currently offering any rent specials?
11747 102nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11747 102nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 11747 102nd St is pet friendly.
Does 11747 102nd St offer parking?
Yes, 11747 102nd St offers parking.
Does 11747 102nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11747 102nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11747 102nd St have a pool?
No, 11747 102nd St does not have a pool.
Does 11747 102nd St have accessible units?
No, 11747 102nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 11747 102nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 11747 102nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11747 102nd St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11747 102nd St has units with air conditioning.
