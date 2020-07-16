11340 116TH STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill internet access

SHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL. THIS IS NOT AN ANNUAL RENTAL. Guest will be charged: Booking fee: $59.00, 13% tourist/sales tax, $250 exit cleaning fee, $500 damage deposit. Prices Vary Seasonally. Weekly Rates Available. Topical furnished vacation home. 3 bedrooms, two with queen beds and one with a double. Open floor plan with a Air conditioned Florida room. Large yard backs up to Pinellas Trail where you can Bike, job or take a walk. Remodeled home is furnished with linens, cookware and appliances. Spend your next vacation here. Short drive to the beautiful Gulf beaches, restaurants and shopping. 1.5 hours to Disney theme parks. 20 minutes to Busch Gardens. Washer and Dryer in Utility Room. Water, Trash, Electric and WiFi included.