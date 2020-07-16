All apartments in Pinellas County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:27 PM

11340 116TH STREET

11340 116th Street · (727) 595-7653
Location

11340 116th Street, Pinellas County, FL 33778

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1023 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
internet access
SHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL. THIS IS NOT AN ANNUAL RENTAL. Guest will be charged: Booking fee: $59.00, 13% tourist/sales tax, $250 exit cleaning fee, $500 damage deposit. Prices Vary Seasonally. Weekly Rates Available. Topical furnished vacation home. 3 bedrooms, two with queen beds and one with a double. Open floor plan with a Air conditioned Florida room. Large yard backs up to Pinellas Trail where you can Bike, job or take a walk. Remodeled home is furnished with linens, cookware and appliances. Spend your next vacation here. Short drive to the beautiful Gulf beaches, restaurants and shopping. 1.5 hours to Disney theme parks. 20 minutes to Busch Gardens. Washer and Dryer in Utility Room. Water, Trash, Electric and WiFi included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11340 116TH STREET have any available units?
11340 116TH STREET has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11340 116TH STREET have?
Some of 11340 116TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11340 116TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
11340 116TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11340 116TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 11340 116TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas County.
Does 11340 116TH STREET offer parking?
No, 11340 116TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 11340 116TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11340 116TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11340 116TH STREET have a pool?
No, 11340 116TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 11340 116TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 11340 116TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 11340 116TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11340 116TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 11340 116TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11340 116TH STREET has units with air conditioning.
