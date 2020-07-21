All apartments in Pinellas County
Last updated March 5 2020 at 8:35 AM

10579 115th Ave

10579 115th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10579 115th Avenue, Pinellas County, FL 33773
Orange Lake Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
***Available Now*** Nothing to do but move-in to this 3BR 2BA Largo home! Features include durable and attractive vinyl wood plank flooring, updated kitchen shaker cabinetry, granite countertops, and stainless steel kitchen appliances! Bathrooms have been updated with new vanities and granite counters and stylish ceiling fans give a chic style to the home. A one-car carport is convenient and a roomy screened-in front porch is perfect to relax in any time of the day. A shaded fenced private backyard is an added space for outdoor entertaining, hurry to make this home yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.

Neighborhood: Orange Lake Village
High school: Seminole High School
Middle school: Osceola Middle School
Elementary school: Fuguitt Elementary School

To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10579 115th Ave have any available units?
10579 115th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
What amenities does 10579 115th Ave have?
Some of 10579 115th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10579 115th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10579 115th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10579 115th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10579 115th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10579 115th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10579 115th Ave offers parking.
Does 10579 115th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10579 115th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10579 115th Ave have a pool?
No, 10579 115th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10579 115th Ave have accessible units?
No, 10579 115th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10579 115th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10579 115th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 10579 115th Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10579 115th Ave has units with air conditioning.
