Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Super Cute completely remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath in the heart of Largo. New kitchen with white cabinets. New appliances, tile throughout. Updated bathroom. Light and Bright with an open floor plan. Fresh interior and exterior paint. Inside utility room. Convenient to restaurants and shopping. Don't wait on this one. It won't last.