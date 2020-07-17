10123 Sailwinds Blvd South #101

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool hot tub

Beautiful 3X2 Sailwinds Condo - Absolutely Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 baths 1st-floor un-furnished condo, walk-in closet, private bath, . High-quality wood laminate floors can be found throughout the living area. Kitchen and Baths have ceramic tile. Bedrooms have carpet. A full-size washer & dryer can be found in the utility closet. There is also a screened enclosed patio for your enjoyment. Gated community with Heated pool, spa, and clubhouse. There are a fishing dock and beautiful walking paths along the lake.



Trash and Water included. $50 per adult background check. Condo Association charges $150 for approval & background fee. They collect 1 full month's deposit to hold. We collect 1st month or prorated if during the month for move in and full month's security deposit.



For more information please check out our website at www.brendabianchi.com



(RLNE4799484)