Pinellas County, FL
10123 Sailwinds Blvd South #101
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

10123 Sailwinds Blvd South #101

10123 Sailwinds Boulevard South · No Longer Available
Location

10123 Sailwinds Boulevard South, Pinellas County, FL 33773

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
Beautiful 3X2 Sailwinds Condo - Absolutely Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 baths 1st-floor un-furnished condo, walk-in closet, private bath, . High-quality wood laminate floors can be found throughout the living area. Kitchen and Baths have ceramic tile. Bedrooms have carpet. A full-size washer & dryer can be found in the utility closet. There is also a screened enclosed patio for your enjoyment. Gated community with Heated pool, spa, and clubhouse. There are a fishing dock and beautiful walking paths along the lake.

Trash and Water included. $50 per adult background check. Condo Association charges $150 for approval & background fee. They collect 1 full month's deposit to hold. We collect 1st month or prorated if during the month for move in and full month's security deposit.

For more information please check out our website at www.brendabianchi.com

(RLNE4799484)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

