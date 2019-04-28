All apartments in Pine Hills
7938 Riffle Ln
Last updated April 28 2019 at 7:13 AM

7938 Riffle Ln

7938 Riffle Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7938 Riffle Lane, Pine Hills, FL 32818

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Renting By Rooms: 1 BR with Private Bath $750, 1BR Shared Bath $700 Including Utils.
One Level Large House with the biggest lot in the neighborhood with lots of private parking spaces inside the property.
Centralized Water Filtration with Reverse Osmosis that residents will enjoy pure clean, chlorine free water from drinking, bathing, cooking and washing. Protects your Skin, Body, and Health from harmful chemicals, algae, red tide, etc. in the water.
Prevents Clothing from fading from washing with Chlorine Free Water.
New Central Heating and Cooling with Blue Light that kills Viruses, Molds, Mildews, and other harmful bacteria’s that causes allergies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7938 Riffle Ln have any available units?
7938 Riffle Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
Is 7938 Riffle Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7938 Riffle Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7938 Riffle Ln pet-friendly?
No, 7938 Riffle Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pine Hills.
Does 7938 Riffle Ln offer parking?
Yes, 7938 Riffle Ln offers parking.
Does 7938 Riffle Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7938 Riffle Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7938 Riffle Ln have a pool?
No, 7938 Riffle Ln does not have a pool.
Does 7938 Riffle Ln have accessible units?
No, 7938 Riffle Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7938 Riffle Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 7938 Riffle Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7938 Riffle Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 7938 Riffle Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
