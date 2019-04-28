7938 Riffle Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

Renting By Rooms: 1 BR with Private Bath $750, 1BR Shared Bath $700 Including Utils.

One Level Large House with the biggest lot in the neighborhood with lots of private parking spaces inside the property.

Centralized Water Filtration with Reverse Osmosis that residents will enjoy pure clean, chlorine free water from drinking, bathing, cooking and washing. Protects your Skin, Body, and Health from harmful chemicals, algae, red tide, etc. in the water.

Prevents Clothing from fading from washing with Chlorine Free Water.

New Central Heating and Cooling with Blue Light that kills Viruses, Molds, Mildews, and other harmful bacteria’s that causes allergies.