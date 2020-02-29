7251 RUNDLEWAY COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Ready for tenants - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Orlando. Home offers a tiled eat in kitchen with pass through window to a living/dining room combo with laminate flooring. Slider doors in living room lead out to a rear screened porch. Bedrooms are carpeted. Master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom with separate shower stall and bathtub. 2 additional guest bedrooms and hall bathroom with tub/shower combo. A washer and dryer are present for tenants use as convenience appliances, but are not warrantied on the lease. Located close by to shops, schools, and main roadways for commuting throughout the Orlando area.