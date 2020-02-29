All apartments in Pine Hills
Find more places like 7251 RUNDLEWAY COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pine Hills, FL
/
7251 RUNDLEWAY COURT
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:22 AM

7251 RUNDLEWAY COURT

7251 Rundleway Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pine Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7251 Rundleway Court, Pine Hills, FL 32818

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready for tenants - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Orlando. Home offers a tiled eat in kitchen with pass through window to a living/dining room combo with laminate flooring. Slider doors in living room lead out to a rear screened porch. Bedrooms are carpeted. Master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom with separate shower stall and bathtub. 2 additional guest bedrooms and hall bathroom with tub/shower combo. A washer and dryer are present for tenants use as convenience appliances, but are not warrantied on the lease. Located close by to shops, schools, and main roadways for commuting throughout the Orlando area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7251 RUNDLEWAY COURT have any available units?
7251 RUNDLEWAY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 7251 RUNDLEWAY COURT have?
Some of 7251 RUNDLEWAY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7251 RUNDLEWAY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7251 RUNDLEWAY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7251 RUNDLEWAY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7251 RUNDLEWAY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pine Hills.
Does 7251 RUNDLEWAY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 7251 RUNDLEWAY COURT offers parking.
Does 7251 RUNDLEWAY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7251 RUNDLEWAY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7251 RUNDLEWAY COURT have a pool?
No, 7251 RUNDLEWAY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 7251 RUNDLEWAY COURT have accessible units?
No, 7251 RUNDLEWAY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7251 RUNDLEWAY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7251 RUNDLEWAY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7251 RUNDLEWAY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7251 RUNDLEWAY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Move Cross Country
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pine Hills 1 BedroomsPine Hills 2 Bedrooms
Pine Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPine Hills Apartments with Garage
Pine Hills Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLWedgefield, FLCombee Settlement, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus