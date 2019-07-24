All apartments in Pine Hills
6849 Coral Cove Dr.

6849 Coral Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Pine Hills
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Garage
3 Bedrooms
Location

6849 Coral Cove Drive, Pine Hills, FL 32818
Kensington

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Remodeled 3/2 with Private Pool in Fenced Yard - Come home to this nice, remodeled 3/2 pool home. It features a formal living and dining room, as well as eat in space in the kitchen. The kitchen has been completely remodeled with new cabinets and granite countertops. The bedrooms features new carpet and neutral colors. The master bedroom opens to the private screened porch and pool, which includes a child safety fence. The master bath features a garden tub, new cabinets, and granite countertops as well. This home is a MUST SEE! Call Today!

(RLNE2746793)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6849 Coral Cove Dr. have any available units?
6849 Coral Cove Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 6849 Coral Cove Dr. have?
Some of 6849 Coral Cove Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6849 Coral Cove Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6849 Coral Cove Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6849 Coral Cove Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6849 Coral Cove Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 6849 Coral Cove Dr. offer parking?
No, 6849 Coral Cove Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 6849 Coral Cove Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6849 Coral Cove Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6849 Coral Cove Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 6849 Coral Cove Dr. has a pool.
Does 6849 Coral Cove Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6849 Coral Cove Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6849 Coral Cove Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6849 Coral Cove Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6849 Coral Cove Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6849 Coral Cove Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
