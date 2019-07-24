6849 Coral Cove Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated pool bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Remodeled 3/2 with Private Pool in Fenced Yard - Come home to this nice, remodeled 3/2 pool home. It features a formal living and dining room, as well as eat in space in the kitchen. The kitchen has been completely remodeled with new cabinets and granite countertops. The bedrooms features new carpet and neutral colors. The master bedroom opens to the private screened porch and pool, which includes a child safety fence. The master bath features a garden tub, new cabinets, and granite countertops as well. This home is a MUST SEE! Call Today!



(RLNE2746793)