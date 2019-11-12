6222 Beechmont Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated

HomeTag LLC is offering a great 3 Bedroom 1.5 bath 1,100 sq feet single-family home located in the Pine Hills community. This home is freshly painted, with newly remodeled kitchen, great front, and backyard space. Laundry room with washer and dryer, landscaping included in the rent as well.



Schools

Evans (High School)

Meadowbrook (Middle School)

Lake Gem (Elementary)



Utilities/Services

Electric Duke Energy

Water Orange County

Recycling (Wednesday) Orange County

Trash (Tuesday) Orange County

Yard Waste (Wednesday) Orange County



Details:

3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom

Rent $1295

Application Fee: $55 + $35 Admin Fee

Security Deposit is a minimum of $1295 may be higher based upon credit history.



To schedule a viewing please click the following link:

https://calendly.com/assist-4/5min



This will schedule you for a prescreening phone call from one of our representatives to ensure you meet the qualifications prior to viewing the property.



If you have any questions please feel free to forward them to us at rentals@myhometag.com



No Pets Allowed



