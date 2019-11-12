All apartments in Pine Hills
6222 Beechmont Blvd

6222 Beechmont Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

6222 Beechmont Boulevard, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Available Now -

HomeTag LLC is offering a great 3 Bedroom 1.5 bath 1,100 sq feet single-family home located in the Pine Hills community. This home is freshly painted, with newly remodeled kitchen, great front, and backyard space. Laundry room with washer and dryer, landscaping included in the rent as well.

Schools
Evans (High School)
Meadowbrook (Middle School)
Lake Gem (Elementary)

Utilities/Services
Electric Duke Energy
Water Orange County
Recycling (Wednesday) Orange County
Trash (Tuesday) Orange County
Yard Waste (Wednesday) Orange County

Details:
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom
Rent $1295
Application Fee: $55 + $35 Admin Fee
Security Deposit is a minimum of $1295 may be higher based upon credit history.

To schedule a viewing please click the following link:
https://calendly.com/assist-4/5min

This will schedule you for a prescreening phone call from one of our representatives to ensure you meet the qualifications prior to viewing the property.

If you have any questions please feel free to forward them to us at rentals@myhometag.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5224862)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6222 Beechmont Blvd have any available units?
6222 Beechmont Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
Is 6222 Beechmont Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
6222 Beechmont Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6222 Beechmont Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 6222 Beechmont Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pine Hills.
Does 6222 Beechmont Blvd offer parking?
No, 6222 Beechmont Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 6222 Beechmont Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6222 Beechmont Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6222 Beechmont Blvd have a pool?
No, 6222 Beechmont Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 6222 Beechmont Blvd have accessible units?
No, 6222 Beechmont Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 6222 Beechmont Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6222 Beechmont Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6222 Beechmont Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 6222 Beechmont Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

