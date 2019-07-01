All apartments in Pine Hills
Last updated July 1 2019 at 11:08 PM

6202 Rocky Trail

6202 Rocky Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6202 Rocky Trail, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming all tile 3 bedroom 2 bath home with large covered front porch. Modern kitchen with white appliances and cabinets and stylish granite counter tops. Large laundry with shelving off kitchen with exit to exterior. Both bathrooms feature low entry all tile showers. Ceiling fans in 3rd bedroom and living room. Entertain on the large back patio and in a fenced yard. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6202 Rocky Trail have any available units?
6202 Rocky Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 6202 Rocky Trail have?
Some of 6202 Rocky Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6202 Rocky Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6202 Rocky Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6202 Rocky Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 6202 Rocky Trail is pet friendly.
Does 6202 Rocky Trail offer parking?
No, 6202 Rocky Trail does not offer parking.
Does 6202 Rocky Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6202 Rocky Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6202 Rocky Trail have a pool?
No, 6202 Rocky Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6202 Rocky Trail have accessible units?
No, 6202 Rocky Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6202 Rocky Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 6202 Rocky Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6202 Rocky Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 6202 Rocky Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
