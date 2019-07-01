6202 Rocky Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming all tile 3 bedroom 2 bath home with large covered front porch. Modern kitchen with white appliances and cabinets and stylish granite counter tops. Large laundry with shelving off kitchen with exit to exterior. Both bathrooms feature low entry all tile showers. Ceiling fans in 3rd bedroom and living room. Entertain on the large back patio and in a fenced yard. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.