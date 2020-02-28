All apartments in Pine Hills
Find more places like 5926 HARRINGTON DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pine Hills, FL
/
5926 HARRINGTON DRIVE
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:10 PM

5926 HARRINGTON DRIVE

5926 Harrington Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pine Hills
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5926 Harrington Drive, Pine Hills, FL 32808
Robinswood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
ROBINSWOOD - 3BR/2BA COMPLETELY REMODELED - Check out this beautifully renovated 3BR/2BA, open floorplan home. Granite counter tops in the kitchen, stainless appliances, breakfast bar, new flooring throughout, new baths. Kitchen opens to the living and dining room. New windows, and A/C, ideal for energy efficiency. Hookup for Washer & Dryer. 2 Car Carport. Large fenced yard with patio.

Applications are per adult over 18. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $350 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,
text (352) 308-3354 or email mc1-00618@rent.dynasty.com

(RLNE5357100)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5926 HARRINGTON DRIVE have any available units?
5926 HARRINGTON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 5926 HARRINGTON DRIVE have?
Some of 5926 HARRINGTON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5926 HARRINGTON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5926 HARRINGTON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5926 HARRINGTON DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5926 HARRINGTON DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 5926 HARRINGTON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5926 HARRINGTON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5926 HARRINGTON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5926 HARRINGTON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5926 HARRINGTON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5926 HARRINGTON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5926 HARRINGTON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5926 HARRINGTON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5926 HARRINGTON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5926 HARRINGTON DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5926 HARRINGTON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5926 HARRINGTON DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pine Hills 2 Bedroom ApartmentsPine Hills 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Pine Hills Accessible ApartmentsPine Hills Apartments with Parking
Pine Hills Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLConway, FLHunters Creek, FLPonce Inlet, FLCombee Settlement, FLGlencoe, FL
Minneola, FLDeBary, FLEdgewood, FLCocoa, FLSharpes, FLCypress Gardens, FLLake Wales, FLHaines City, FLMascotte, FLDeltona, FLHeathrow, FLForest City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus