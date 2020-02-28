5926 HARRINGTON DRIVE

Amenities

ROBINSWOOD - 3BR/2BA COMPLETELY REMODELED - Check out this beautifully renovated 3BR/2BA, open floorplan home. Granite counter tops in the kitchen, stainless appliances, breakfast bar, new flooring throughout, new baths. Kitchen opens to the living and dining room. New windows, and A/C, ideal for energy efficiency. Hookup for Washer & Dryer. 2 Car Carport. Large fenced yard with patio.



Applications are per adult over 18. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $350 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in.



For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,

text (352) 308-3354 or email mc1-00618@rent.dynasty.com



