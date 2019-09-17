5900 Paradise Lane

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e6dd678066 ---- O - Three bedroom, Two bathroom home located in Orlando! Property offers a great sized enclosed sun room and large fenced yard, perfect for your pets to enjoy or even... parties!!! Priced perfectly right to rent fast. Carpeted in some areas, wood vinyl in some of the rooms, and terrazzo! Washer/Dryer hookups off of kitchen. Covered patio for vehicle and an additional on the side. This property will not last long! Schedule your viewing and submit your applications today!! *Renters Insurance Required. Must Obtain and Show Proof Prior to Move In Date. Additional Fees Apply: Pet Privilege Application Fee: $20 Pet Privilege Fee $250/per pre-approved pet Administration Fee $195 (All Fees are subject to change without prior notice) Please Note: Applicant(s) maybe subject to HOA application fees, deposits, rules, policies, procedures, and processes. All County does not accept responsibility for HOA rental fees and/or board approval process.