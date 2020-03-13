5716 DEERFIELD ROAD

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning range

NW ORLANDO - RIDGE MANOR - 4BR/2BA REMODELED HOME - Completely remodeled 4BR/2BA, 1900 sq. ft., freshly painted, new flooring, huge family room, freshly painted inside and out, new eat in kitchen cabinets, stainless appliances, new flooring throughout, new bathrooms, inside laundry room, and spacious rooms. Very large back yard. Convenient location.



Applications are per adult (18 & older). First full month due at move in. Pet screening required for ALL applicants, visit hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee ranges from $350-$550 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received.



For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,

text (352) 308-3420 or email mc1-00557@rent.dynasty.com



(RLNE5535192)