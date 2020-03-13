All apartments in Pine Hills
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

5716 DEERFIELD ROAD

5716 Deerfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

5716 Deerfield Road, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
range
NW ORLANDO - RIDGE MANOR - 4BR/2BA REMODELED HOME - Completely remodeled 4BR/2BA, 1900 sq. ft., freshly painted, new flooring, huge family room, freshly painted inside and out, new eat in kitchen cabinets, stainless appliances, new flooring throughout, new bathrooms, inside laundry room, and spacious rooms. Very large back yard. Convenient location.

Applications are per adult (18 & older). First full month due at move in. Pet screening required for ALL applicants, visit hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee ranges from $350-$550 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,
text (352) 308-3420 or email mc1-00557@rent.dynasty.com

(RLNE5535192)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5716 DEERFIELD ROAD have any available units?
5716 DEERFIELD ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 5716 DEERFIELD ROAD have?
Some of 5716 DEERFIELD ROAD's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5716 DEERFIELD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5716 DEERFIELD ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5716 DEERFIELD ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 5716 DEERFIELD ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 5716 DEERFIELD ROAD offer parking?
No, 5716 DEERFIELD ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 5716 DEERFIELD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5716 DEERFIELD ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5716 DEERFIELD ROAD have a pool?
No, 5716 DEERFIELD ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5716 DEERFIELD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5716 DEERFIELD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5716 DEERFIELD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5716 DEERFIELD ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5716 DEERFIELD ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5716 DEERFIELD ROAD has units with air conditioning.

