5210 GRANDVIEW DR

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

NW ORLANDO - PINE RIDGE ESTATES - Check out this beautifully renovated 3BR/1.5BA home. New kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances, wood laminate floors throughout, freshly painted inside and out, and spacious room sizes. Lots of natural light. Large screened patio overlooking fenced backyard. The master has a half bath that also has access directly to the guest bathroom with a newly tiled tub/shower combo. Convenient location. Section 8 Accepted.



Applications are per adult over 18. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $350 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. Section 8 accepted.



(RLNE5397117)