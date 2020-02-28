All apartments in Pine Hills
5210 GRANDVIEW DR
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:10 PM

5210 GRANDVIEW DR

5210 Grandview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5210 Grandview Drive, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
NW ORLANDO - PINE RIDGE ESTATES - Check out this beautifully renovated 3BR/1.5BA home. New kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances, wood laminate floors throughout, freshly painted inside and out, and spacious room sizes. Lots of natural light. Large screened patio overlooking fenced backyard. The master has a half bath that also has access directly to the guest bathroom with a newly tiled tub/shower combo. Convenient location. Section 8 Accepted.

Applications are per adult over 18. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $350 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. Section 8 accepted.

(RLNE5397117)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5210 GRANDVIEW DR have any available units?
5210 GRANDVIEW DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 5210 GRANDVIEW DR have?
Some of 5210 GRANDVIEW DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5210 GRANDVIEW DR currently offering any rent specials?
5210 GRANDVIEW DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5210 GRANDVIEW DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 5210 GRANDVIEW DR is pet friendly.
Does 5210 GRANDVIEW DR offer parking?
No, 5210 GRANDVIEW DR does not offer parking.
Does 5210 GRANDVIEW DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5210 GRANDVIEW DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5210 GRANDVIEW DR have a pool?
No, 5210 GRANDVIEW DR does not have a pool.
Does 5210 GRANDVIEW DR have accessible units?
No, 5210 GRANDVIEW DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5210 GRANDVIEW DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 5210 GRANDVIEW DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5210 GRANDVIEW DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5210 GRANDVIEW DR has units with air conditioning.
