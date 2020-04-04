4733 OKEEFE CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

NW ORLANDO - LONDONBERRY HILLS - REMODELED 4BR/1.5BA - Spacious 4BR/1.5BA, plus a one car garage. Remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances, freshly painted, new flooring, and large backyard, on a cul de sac. Convenient location. Section 8 accepted.



Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pet screening required for ALL applicants, visit hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fees range from $300-$550 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received. For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call 1-(407) 634-2494.



(RLNE5613094)