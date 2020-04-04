All apartments in Pine Hills
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:02 AM

4733 OKEEFE CT

4733 O'keefe Court · No Longer Available
Pine Hills
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Garage
3 Bedrooms
Location

4733 O'keefe Court, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
NW ORLANDO - LONDONBERRY HILLS - REMODELED 4BR/1.5BA - Spacious 4BR/1.5BA, plus a one car garage. Remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances, freshly painted, new flooring, and large backyard, on a cul de sac. Convenient location. Section 8 accepted.

Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pet screening required for ALL applicants, visit hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fees range from $300-$550 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received. For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call 1-(407) 634-2494.

(RLNE5613094)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4733 OKEEFE CT have any available units?
4733 OKEEFE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 4733 OKEEFE CT have?
Some of 4733 OKEEFE CT's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4733 OKEEFE CT currently offering any rent specials?
4733 OKEEFE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4733 OKEEFE CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 4733 OKEEFE CT is pet friendly.
Does 4733 OKEEFE CT offer parking?
Yes, 4733 OKEEFE CT offers parking.
Does 4733 OKEEFE CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4733 OKEEFE CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4733 OKEEFE CT have a pool?
No, 4733 OKEEFE CT does not have a pool.
Does 4733 OKEEFE CT have accessible units?
No, 4733 OKEEFE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 4733 OKEEFE CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 4733 OKEEFE CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4733 OKEEFE CT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4733 OKEEFE CT has units with air conditioning.

