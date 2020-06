Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage. Property located in Oak Landing in Orlando. Close to downtown Orlando and shopping areas. Few miles from highway 428 and Highway 408 and the more popular Highway 50. House is well maintained. House has a beautiful rear enclosed patio over looking the Crooked Lake. Great for spending early morning or late night with the family.