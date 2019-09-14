All apartments in Pine Hills
Find more places like 4004 Luan Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pine Hills, FL
/
4004 Luan Dr
Last updated September 14 2019 at 3:20 AM

4004 Luan Dr

4004 Luan Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pine Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4004 Luan Drive, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/929c9160a3 ---- O/LB - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Living Room, Family Room, Eat In Kitchen, Off Street Parking. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING YOU MUST EMAIL US WITH YOUR CONTACT INFORMATION AND THE PROPERTY YOU WISH TO SEE AT CONTACT@ALLCOUNTYPREMIER.COM AND AN AGENT WILL RESPOND BACK WITH THE AVAILABLE SHOW TIMES. HOW TO APPLY: All adult occupants must fill out a separate application on our website at allcountypremier.com. In order to get pre-approved, all adult applicants must apply and pay a non-refundable $50 application fee. YOU WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED IF ALL THE ADULT OCCUPANTS LISTED HAVE NOT APPLIED. Once you are pre-approved, we require a $225 Non-Refundable Administration fee to move forward with the final approval process. All applicant's must pass the credit and background check. QUALIFICATIONS: No evictions, no outstanding balance with a previous landlord, credit score must be higher than 500, household combined must make approximately 3 times the rent. FEE'S OWED: First month's rent is due at move-in and security deposit due 48 hours after final approval. Pet's must be approved during application process and applicant maybe required to pay a pet fee per pet. We receive several applications for one property and we may choose the best qualified applicant for pre-approval. HOA application and application fees may apply. HOA MONTHLY FEES ARE NOT REQUIRED TO BE PAID BY THE TENANT. Thank You!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4004 Luan Dr have any available units?
4004 Luan Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 4004 Luan Dr have?
Some of 4004 Luan Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4004 Luan Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4004 Luan Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4004 Luan Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4004 Luan Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4004 Luan Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4004 Luan Dr offers parking.
Does 4004 Luan Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4004 Luan Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4004 Luan Dr have a pool?
No, 4004 Luan Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4004 Luan Dr have accessible units?
No, 4004 Luan Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4004 Luan Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4004 Luan Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4004 Luan Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4004 Luan Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pine Hills 1 BedroomsPine Hills 2 Bedrooms
Pine Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPine Hills Apartments with Garage
Pine Hills Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLWedgefield, FLCombee Settlement, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus