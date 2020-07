Amenities

parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Huge back yard ( 0.49 Acres ) , fenced with corner lot, big master bedroom and split floor plan. Tile flooring through the whole house. new interior fresh painting. new windows blind. house also has home warranty to cover all appliances . gutters would be added, two awning would be added at the back of the house (all the repairs would be done by 15th of Sept) The house easy access to to shopping center , Banking , Restaurants, stores,