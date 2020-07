Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

3/2/2 in Orlando - Quiet Street / Remodeled - TEXT us at 407-477-5407 for Open House Times

MUST Visit In-Person BEFORE Applying



Nice and Quiet - 1467 sq ft, 3 bedroom, 2 bath with 2-car garage on a Quiet Street near Hiawasseee and Silver Star Rd.

Eat In Kitchen, Living Room and Family Rooms. Inside Utility Room. Laminate and tile flooring throughout, recently remodeled & newly painted, large back yard. Beautiful home ready to move into.



