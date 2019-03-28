All apartments in Pine Hills
Pine Hills, FL
2209 Woodwind Dr
2209 Woodwind Dr

2209 Woodwind Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2209 Woodwind Drive, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely 4 Bedrooms/2 Bathroom Home! - This is a lovely 4 bedroom and 2 bathrooms Home with an open floor plan. Beautiful Kitchen with convenient breakfast bar! Gorgeous Florida Home with attached garage. Close to transportation and shopping!

Section 8 ok.

To schedule your own private tour!!
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com

$1300.00 Rent
$1300.00 Security Deposit
$ 65.00 Application fee
**Renters Insurance Is Required**

Rental Qualifications:
Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
2 years of verifiable rental history
2 years of verifiable employment history
No Evictions
Criminal/Credit Background Check on each applicant 18 and over

(RLNE2643661)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2209 Woodwind Dr have any available units?
2209 Woodwind Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
Is 2209 Woodwind Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2209 Woodwind Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2209 Woodwind Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2209 Woodwind Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2209 Woodwind Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2209 Woodwind Dr offers parking.
Does 2209 Woodwind Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2209 Woodwind Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2209 Woodwind Dr have a pool?
No, 2209 Woodwind Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2209 Woodwind Dr have accessible units?
No, 2209 Woodwind Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2209 Woodwind Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2209 Woodwind Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2209 Woodwind Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2209 Woodwind Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
