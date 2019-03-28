2209 Woodwind Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely 4 Bedrooms/2 Bathroom Home! - This is a lovely 4 bedroom and 2 bathrooms Home with an open floor plan. Beautiful Kitchen with convenient breakfast bar! Gorgeous Florida Home with attached garage. Close to transportation and shopping!



Section 8 ok.



To schedule your own private tour!!

Call: (407) 736-9309

Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com



$1300.00 Rent

$1300.00 Security Deposit

$ 65.00 Application fee

**Renters Insurance Is Required**



Rental Qualifications:

Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

2 years of verifiable rental history

2 years of verifiable employment history

No Evictions

Criminal/Credit Background Check on each applicant 18 and over



