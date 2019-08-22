1316 Kirk Street

Amenities
3/2 Home In Pine Hills - This 3-bedroom, 2-bath single family home in Pine Hills features separate living and dining areas. There is a large family room with a wood-burning fireplace. The kitchen has a refrigerator, stove, disposal and dishwasher. Fenced yard with screened patio and covered parking. Interior laundry room, hook-ups only. There is 1,804 total sq. ft and 1,680 sq. ft. under air conditioning. Please call me to see this home.
Animals by Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal
Property Manager:
Lionel Hebert
407-896-1200 ext 233
lionelhebert@wmgi.net
(RLNE5020929)