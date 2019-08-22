All apartments in Pine Hills
Find more places like 1316 Kirk Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pine Hills, FL
/
1316 Kirk Street
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

1316 Kirk Street

1316 Kirk Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pine Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1316 Kirk Street, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
3/2 Home In Pine Hills - This 3-bedroom, 2-bath single family home in Pine Hills features separate living and dining areas. There is a large family room with a wood-burning fireplace. The kitchen has a refrigerator, stove, disposal and dishwasher. Fenced yard with screened patio and covered parking. Interior laundry room, hook-ups only. There is 1,804 total sq. ft and 1,680 sq. ft. under air conditioning. Please call me to see this home.

Animals by Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Lionel Hebert
407-896-1200 ext 233
lionelhebert@wmgi.net

View All Listings: www.wilsonmanagementgroup.com

(RLNE5020929)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1316 Kirk Street have any available units?
1316 Kirk Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 1316 Kirk Street have?
Some of 1316 Kirk Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1316 Kirk Street currently offering any rent specials?
1316 Kirk Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1316 Kirk Street pet-friendly?
No, 1316 Kirk Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pine Hills.
Does 1316 Kirk Street offer parking?
Yes, 1316 Kirk Street offers parking.
Does 1316 Kirk Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1316 Kirk Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1316 Kirk Street have a pool?
No, 1316 Kirk Street does not have a pool.
Does 1316 Kirk Street have accessible units?
No, 1316 Kirk Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1316 Kirk Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1316 Kirk Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1316 Kirk Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1316 Kirk Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pine Hills 1 BedroomsPine Hills 2 Bedrooms
Pine Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPine Hills Apartments with Garage
Pine Hills Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLWedgefield, FLCombee Settlement, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus