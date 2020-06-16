All apartments in Pine Hills
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

1220 Elinore Dr

1220 Elinore Drive · (407) 258-2448
Location

1220 Elinore Drive, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jun 29

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1432 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
This 4 bed 2 bath home is located in Orlando! It has a separate living room and dining room. It also has a galley style kitchen with tile and wood flooring throughout. It features a carport, large screened in patio in the back and a fenced in back yard!

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 Elinore Dr have any available units?
1220 Elinore Dr has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1220 Elinore Dr have?
Some of 1220 Elinore Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 Elinore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1220 Elinore Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 Elinore Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1220 Elinore Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1220 Elinore Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1220 Elinore Dr does offer parking.
Does 1220 Elinore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1220 Elinore Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 Elinore Dr have a pool?
No, 1220 Elinore Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1220 Elinore Dr have accessible units?
No, 1220 Elinore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 Elinore Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1220 Elinore Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1220 Elinore Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1220 Elinore Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
