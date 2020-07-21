All apartments in Pebble Creek
Last updated November 20 2019

9302 Logwood Court

9302 Longwood · No Longer Available
Location

9302 Longwood, Pebble Creek, FL 33647

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,733 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are requir

(RLNE5146569)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9302 Logwood Court have any available units?
9302 Logwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pebble Creek, FL.
What amenities does 9302 Logwood Court have?
Some of 9302 Logwood Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9302 Logwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
9302 Logwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9302 Logwood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 9302 Logwood Court is pet friendly.
Does 9302 Logwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 9302 Logwood Court offers parking.
Does 9302 Logwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9302 Logwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9302 Logwood Court have a pool?
Yes, 9302 Logwood Court has a pool.
Does 9302 Logwood Court have accessible units?
No, 9302 Logwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9302 Logwood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9302 Logwood Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 9302 Logwood Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9302 Logwood Court has units with air conditioning.
