3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:17 PM
157 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pebble Creek, FL
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Pebble Creek Village
1 Unit Available
10851 Rolling Moss Rd
10851 Rolling Moss Rd, Pebble Creek, FL
Spacious 4/3 in Highly desirable K-Bar Ranch!! Cobbled driveway greets you upon driving up to the home that leaves no wasted space with its open floor plan.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
20041 NOB OAK AVENUE
20041 Nob Oak Avenue, Pebble Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2314 sqft
One Level single home with open floor plan in Beautiful Gated Community of Live Oak Preserve. Inviting front porch leading to front door that opens to large living dining Great room area. Separate eating area next to kitchen and Florida room.
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
9318 LEATHERWOOD AVENUE
9318 Leatherwood Way, Pebble Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1601 sqft
3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage home located, in the guarded and gated community of Live Oak in New Tampa. This home features an open floor plan with an oversize family and dining room.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Hunters Green
13 Units Available
The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments
8801 Hunter's Lake Dr, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1360 sqft
Luxury community surrounded by natural beauty near University of South Florida and I-75. On-site amenities include playground, clubhouse, pool and conference room. Lots of storage, trash valet service and bike storage available.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
West Meadows
24 Units Available
Portofino
8702 New Tampa Blvd, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1380 sqft
Modern homes with fully equipped kitchens and in-unit laundry. Bike storage available. Lots of amenities, including a tennis court, playground, and cyber cafe. Near I-275 and I-75.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10314 Goldenbrook Way
10314 Goldenbrook Way, Hillsborough County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1310 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,310 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hunters Green
1 Unit Available
10144 ARBOR RUN DRIVE UNIT 127
10144 Arbor Run Drive, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
POSH 4 BEDROOM / 3.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
19212 STONE HEDGE DRIVE
19212 Stone Hedge Drive, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1443 sqft
Beautiful 3 BR/2.5 BA town home in the K-Bar Ranch community of Stone Creek. This home is newly painted with an open living space.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Williamsburg West
1 Unit Available
1819 Thornwood Ct
1819 Thornwood Court, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1700 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home centrally located in Wesley Chapel. The whole home feature tile flooring! Enter to the spacious living room dining room combination and continue on to the kitchen featuring a breakfast bar.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
19239 Stone Hedge Dr
19239 Stone Hedge Drive, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1750 sqft
Exceptional 1750 sq ft. end unit with 2 car garage. Ready for immediate occupancy. Upscale KBar Ranch community includes clubhouse and pool access.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
West Meadows
1 Unit Available
19121 DOVE CREEK DRIVE
19121 Dove Creek Drive, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1825 sqft
This very nice 1,825 htd sq ft home located in Hawks Landing of West meadows features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a 2 car garage. The entry leads you to a living room and dining room combo.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
20164 UMBRIA HILL DRIVE
20164 Umbria Hill Drive, Hillsborough County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2277 sqft
This gorgeous 3 bedroom /3 bath with den will take your breath away. Spacious Foyer opens to immense Great Room featuring volume ceilings, and stylish grey & white hues throughout. The Kitchen features extra large serving island/ breakfast bar.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
20040 DATE PALM WAY
20040 Date Palm Way, Tampa, FL
Beautiful 2 story home like new, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage in gated community, open floor plan, kitchen has island with pedant lights, granite counter tops, pull-out shelves, stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 06:39pm
Tampa Palms
9 Units Available
Mezzo at Tampa Palms
15210 Amberly Dr, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1511 sqft
This community's amenities include on-site parking, gated access, a clubhouse and fitness center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, open plan layouts and walk-in closets. Fletcher Shopping Center and the Hillsborough Wilderness Preserve are both nearby.
Last updated June 12 at 06:30pm
18 Units Available
Tapestry Cypress Creek
2300 Tapestry Park Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1430 sqft
BRAND-NEW AND NOW OPEN!!!! Tapestry Cypress Creek, a luxury apartment community located in the highly desirable Wesley Chapel/Land O' Lakes area, offers brand new 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments NOW OPEN! Each home will feature chef-inspired kitchens
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
West Meadows
15 Units Available
Preserve at Tampa Palms
17220 Heart of Palms Dr, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,346
1449 sqft
Newly upgraded homes now feature fireplaces, granite worktops, walk-in closets, patios and more. Close to Nature Reserve and Cypress Creek, with I-75 providing easy access to both north and south Florida.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
28 Units Available
The Lodge at Hidden River
14059 Riveredge Drive, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1313 sqft
Just a few minutes from Bruce B. Downs Shopping Center and the Tampa Premium outlets off I-75. Luxury homes featuring wood flooring, ample storage, and lots of upgraded finishes. On-site pool and resident lounge.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
7 Units Available
The Club at Hidden River
13564 Cypress Glen Lane, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1536 sqft
The Club at Hidden River in Tampa, Florida offers all the comforts of home in a pristine setting that can't be beat. Easy access to Interstate 75 and 275 offers a seamless journey to anywhere you need to go in the Sunshine State.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
28 Units Available
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,492
1327 sqft
Luxury amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers access to pool, tennis court, and pool table. Located close to Highway 56 and shopping and restaurants of Wesley Chapel.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
156 Units Available
The Beck at Hidden River
8801 Hidden River Parkway, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1313 sqft
Special: 1 Month Free on 12 Month Lease - Contact the Leasing Office for Details
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
50 Units Available
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,944
1405 sqft
Apartments feature designer finishes, meticulous attention to details and updated technology. Community offers pet park, swaying hammocks and heated saltwater pool. Located just off highway 56 and close to shopping and restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
41 Units Available
Lantower Cypress Creek
1810 Sweetbroom Cir, Lutz, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,867
1466 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of the city. Resort-style pool, bark park, and grilling area. Sleek appliances, updated appliances, and floor-to-ceiling windows with incredible views. Near Highway 275 and I-75.
Last updated August 22 at 09:45pm
Seven Oaks
Contact for Availability
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Bay windows, crown molding, dual kitchen sinks and updated finishes shine at this luxury complex in sunny Wesley Chapel, FL. Garden tubs and wood-burning fireplaces are available in some units.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
172 Units Available
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1447 sqft
Enjoy Wesley Chapel living at Parc at Wesley Chapel. You'll find this community on Post Oak Blvd in Wesley Chapel. Let the professional leasing staff show you everything this community has in store.
