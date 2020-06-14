Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:39 AM

94 Apartments for rent in Pebble Creek, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Pebble Creek renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Pebble Creek Village
8 Units Available
Links at Pebble Creek
18940 Pebble Links Cir, Pebble Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,236
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
1188 sqft
Sweeping views of the Pebble Creek Golf Course. Shopping and restaurants located a short drive away. Spacious apartments have walk-in closets, soaking tubs and plush carpet.
Results within 1 mile of Pebble Creek
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Hunters Green
11 Units Available
The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments
8801 Hunter's Lake Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$943
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,166
1360 sqft
Luxury community surrounded by natural beauty near University of South Florida and I-75. On-site amenities include playground, clubhouse, pool and conference room. Lots of storage, trash valet service and bike storage available.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
West Meadows
24 Units Available
Portofino
8702 New Tampa Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1380 sqft
Modern homes with fully equipped kitchens and in-unit laundry. Bike storage available. Lots of amenities, including a tennis court, playground, and cyber cafe. Near I-275 and I-75.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
20179 UMBRIA HILL DRIVE
20179 Umbria Hill Drive, Hillsborough County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2298 sqft
Gated community!!! Newly construction!!! Built-in end of 2018!! Tiled roof!! Brick paved patio and driveway!! Stainless steel Appliances !! Granit countertop!! ESPLANADE OF TAMPA offers resort-style amenities!! Screen patio!! GORGEOUS 3 beds +

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
West Meadows
1 Unit Available
20430 Berrywood Ln
20430 Berrywood Lane, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1088 sqft
Call Sue Wedig @ 813-712-8498 to see this 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in the Hammocks. AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020. Built in 2012 by Lennar this is a very nice clean home. Both bedrooms upstairs with their own bath.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
West Meadows
1 Unit Available
8528 Sandpiper Ridge Ave
8528 Sandpiper Ridge Avenue, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1511 sqft
Beautiful 2 story townhome 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom 2 car garage Community has 2 Pools and a fitness center

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Meadow Point
1 Unit Available
28737 CROOKED STICK COURT
28737 Crooked Stick Court, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2471 sqft
This well maintained single family home is in The Arbors Village in Meadow Pointe I. House has a 3 CAR GARAGE with 4 LARGE BEDROOMS PLUS A DEN.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Meadow Point
1 Unit Available
1135 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE
1135 Sleepy Oak Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1581 sqft
Beautiful spacious townhome with 2 master bedrooms - wall to wall closet. An office on the second floor. Open floor plan concept, large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Washer & Dryer included in rent.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
West Meadows
1 Unit Available
18001 RICHMOND PLACE DRIVE
18001 Richmond Place Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1011 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedrooms 2 Baths Condo located in Tampa with 1083 sq ft. of living space Gated Community in Tampa Palms area with pool, gym, playground, tennis, volleyball, and car wash facility.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
20040 DATE PALM WAY
20040 Date Palm Way, Tampa, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2458 sqft
Beautiful 2 story home like new, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage in gated community, open floor plan, kitchen has island with pedant lights, granite counter tops, pull-out shelves, stainless steel appliances.

Last updated March 12 at 04:59am
West Meadows
1 Unit Available
8519 TRAIL WIND DRIVE
8519 Trail Wind Drive, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1008 sqft
2 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms, located in The Hammocks community. Very private gated community of town homes with their own pool and Gym. The kitchen has a granite counter top that opens to the dining-living room area.
Results within 5 miles of Pebble Creek
Last updated June 14 at 06:47am
Tampa Palms
11 Units Available
Mezzo at Tampa Palms
15210 Amberly Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,578
1511 sqft
This community's amenities include on-site parking, gated access, a clubhouse and fitness center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, open plan layouts and walk-in closets. Fletcher Shopping Center and the Hillsborough Wilderness Preserve are both nearby.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
West Meadows
16 Units Available
Preserve at Tampa Palms
17220 Heart of Palms Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,387
1449 sqft
Newly upgraded homes now feature fireplaces, granite worktops, walk-in closets, patios and more. Close to Nature Reserve and Cypress Creek, with I-75 providing easy access to both north and south Florida.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 07:02am
19 Units Available
Tapestry Cypress Creek
2300 Tapestry Park Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1430 sqft
BRAND-NEW AND NOW OPEN!!!! Tapestry Cypress Creek, a luxury apartment community located in the highly desirable Wesley Chapel/Land O' Lakes area, offers brand new 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments NOW OPEN! Each home will feature chef-inspired kitchens
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
171 Units Available
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard, Wesley Chapel, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,335
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1139 sqft
Enjoy Wesley Chapel living at Parc at Wesley Chapel. You'll find this community on Post Oak Blvd in Wesley Chapel. Let the professional leasing staff show you everything this community has in store.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
47 Units Available
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,147
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,944
1405 sqft
Apartments feature designer finishes, meticulous attention to details and updated technology. Community offers pet park, swaying hammocks and heated saltwater pool. Located just off highway 56 and close to shopping and restaurants.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Century Cross Creek
10821 Cross Creek Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,048
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Can't beat amenity package: resort-style pool, tennis court, and 24-hour fitness center to name a few. Interiors are stylishly appointed with crown molding, hardwood floors, and screened-in verandas. Convenient access to I-75.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
28 Units Available
The Lodge at Hidden River
14059 Riveredge Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,419
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,711
1313 sqft
Just a few minutes from Bruce B. Downs Shopping Center and the Tampa Premium outlets off I-75. Luxury homes featuring wood flooring, ample storage, and lots of upgraded finishes. On-site pool and resident lounge.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
7 Units Available
The Club at Hidden River
13564 Cypress Glen Lane, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1536 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,960
1793 sqft
The Club at Hidden River in Tampa, Florida offers all the comforts of home in a pristine setting that can't be beat. Easy access to Interstate 75 and 275 offers a seamless journey to anywhere you need to go in the Sunshine State.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
28 Units Available
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,067
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,238
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,492
1327 sqft
Luxury amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers access to pool, tennis court, and pool table. Located close to Highway 56 and shopping and restaurants of Wesley Chapel.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
38 Units Available
Lantower Cypress Creek
1810 Sweetbroom Cir, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,886
1466 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of the city. Resort-style pool, bark park, and grilling area. Sleek appliances, updated appliances, and floor-to-ceiling windows with incredible views. Near Highway 275 and I-75.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:06am
Tampa Palms
11 Units Available
Promenade At Tampa Palms
16200 Enclave at Village Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1078 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1397 sqft
A PERFECT PLACE FOR MODERN LIVING\nWe are renovating our apartment homes to provide an even better community for our wonderful residents! Schedule an appointment to stop by and view our new Shaker-style, soft-close, solid wood cabinetry and our
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
156 Units Available
The Beck at Hidden River
8801 Hidden River Parkway, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,419
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1313 sqft
Special: 1 Month Free on 12 Month Lease - Contact the Leasing Office for Details
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Willow Lake
7 Units Available
Moncler Willow Lakes
26675 Players Cir, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,138
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
950 sqft
Peaceful, clean community with central location. Units feature vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances and screened-in patios/balconies. Enjoy poolside Wi-Fi and resident clubhouse. Close to I-75 and I-275, parks and shopping at The Grove.
City Guide for Pebble Creek, FL

"Well it's hard to believe in much / when you're in Tampa Bay / and the coastline is drowning beneath all the sunshine" -- Johnny Hobo and the Freight Trains

Pebble Creek is a census-designated place in Hillsborough County, Florida. It's located just outside of Tampa and has a population of 7,622 people according to the 2010 census. It's only 3 square miles and none of it touches the water, though it's only a short drive to some of the best beaches in Florida. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Pebble Creek, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Pebble Creek renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

