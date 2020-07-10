115 Apartments for rent in Pebble Creek, FL with washer-dryer

/
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
3 Units Available
Pebble Creek Village
Links at Pebble Creek
18940 Pebble Links Cir, Pebble Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,201
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
1188 sqft
Sweeping views of the Pebble Creek Golf Course. Shopping and restaurants located a short drive away. Spacious apartments have walk-in closets, soaking tubs and plush carpet.
1 of 53
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
20127 OAKFLOWER AVENUE
20127 Oakflower Avenue, Pebble Creek, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
3171 sqft
Location!!!! Gated!!! good school!!! Resort clubhouse!!! Granite countertop!!! Gorgeous Energy Star certified home built in 2011, located in a gated community Live Oak which offers 3,171 sq.ft, 4 bedrooms, theater/game room with a huge loft, 2.
1 of 19
Last updated July 9 at 11:50pm
Contact for Availability
20041 NOB OAK AVENUE
20041 Nob Oak Avenue, Pebble Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One Level single home with open floor plan in Beautiful Gated Community of Live Oak Preserve. Inviting front porch leading to front door that opens to large living dining Great room area. Separate eating area next to kitchen and Florida room.
1 of 19
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
9318 LEATHERWOOD AVENUE
9318 Leatherwood Way, Pebble Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1601 sqft
3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage home located, in the guarded and gated community of Live Oak in New Tampa. This home features an open floor plan with an oversize family and dining room.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Meadow Point
1136 Sleepy Oak Dr.
1136 Sleepy Oak Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1570 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED TOWNHOUSE- 2/3* bedroom 2.5 bath - Meadow Pointe, 2/3 bedroom, 2.5 bath fully furnished townhouse. Granite counter tops in the kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, all appliances included. Located in Wesley Chapel community.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Meadow Point
29945 PLAYA DEL REY LANE
29945 Playa Del Rey Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1184 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW !Beautiful townhouse in desirable gated Meadow Point Community of Covina Key! This End unit Townhome has 2brm/1.
1 of 25
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
West Meadows
20214 Indian Rosewood Dr
20214 Indian Rosewood Drive, Tampa, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2419 sqft
Elegant townhome located in New Tampa's "Hammocks" community. Offering over 2,400 square feet, this open floor plan features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, loft, and a very spacious living area.
1 of 1
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Northwood
27512 Breakers Dr
27512 Breakers Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
6 Bedrooms
$2,100
3050 sqft
Beautiful two story home available for rent within the well kept neighborhood of Northwood. The home is close to the Tampa Premium outlets and the Wiregrass mall along with other commercial facilities and venues.
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
20027 OAKFLOWER AVENUE
20027 Oakflower Avenue, Tampa, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to 20027 Oakflower Drive. This lovely four bedroom/ three bath home is located in the popular neighborhood of Live Oak in New Tampa. It has an open floor plan with large family room and eat-in kitchen.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Meadow Point
1430 COSTA MESA DRIVE
1430 Cosa Mesa Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1184 sqft
This unit is located in the gated community of Covina Key in Meadow Point, End unit , the floor plan is open and features 2 bedrooms and 1.
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
19239 Stone Hedge Dr
19239 Stone Hedge Drive, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1750 sqft
Exceptional 1750 sq ft. end unit with 2 car garage. Ready for immediate occupancy. Upscale KBar Ranch community includes clubhouse and pool access.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
West Meadows
19121 DOVE CREEK DRIVE
19121 Dove Creek Drive, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1825 sqft
This very nice 1,825 htd sq ft home located in Hawks Landing of West meadows features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a 2 car garage. The entry leads you to a living room and dining room combo.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Meadow Point
1306 DENMAN COURT
1306 Denman Court, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1240 sqft
Well maintained 2/2.5 townhome located on the back private street in the gated subdivision of Charlesworth in Meadow Pointe.
1 of 42
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
20040 DATE PALM WAY
20040 Date Palm Way, Tampa, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2458 sqft
Beautiful 2 story home like new, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage in gated community, open floor plan, kitchen has island with pedant lights, granite counter tops, pull-out shelves, stainless steel appliances.
1 of 18
Last updated March 12 at 04:59am
1 Unit Available
West Meadows
8519 TRAIL WIND DRIVE
8519 Trail Wind Drive, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1008 sqft
2 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms, located in The Hammocks community. Very private gated community of town homes with their own pool and Gym. The kitchen has a granite counter top that opens to the dining-living room area.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
West Meadows
8428 Fenwick Ave
8428 Fenwick Avenue, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1717 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House on Richmond Place - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, with home office in Richmond Place. Home features tile in all wet areas. Kitchen overlooks the great room which boasts hard wood floors and a custom built entertainment center.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
West Meadows
8524 SANDPIPER RIDGE AVE
8524 Sandpiper Ridge Avenue, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1511 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Beautiful and spacious townhouse in New Tampa - Property Id: 315464 Gorgeous and roomy 1511 Sq Ft two car garage townhouse will be available to move in on September 1st,2020.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
149 Units Available
The Beck at Hidden River
8801 Hidden River Parkway, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,419
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1313 sqft
Special: 1 Month Free on 12 Month Lease - Contact the Leasing Office for Details
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 06:29pm
26 Units Available
Tapestry Cypress Creek
2300 Tapestry Park Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1430 sqft
BRAND-NEW AND NOW OPEN!!!! Tapestry Cypress Creek, a luxury apartment community located in the highly desirable Wesley Chapel/Land O' Lakes area, offers brand new 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments NOW OPEN! Each home will feature chef-inspired kitchens
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 06:27pm
$
10 Units Available
Tampa Palms
Mezzo at Tampa Palms
15210 Amberly Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,170
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,451
1511 sqft
This community's amenities include on-site parking, gated access, a clubhouse and fitness center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, open plan layouts and walk-in closets. Fletcher Shopping Center and the Hillsborough Wilderness Preserve are both nearby.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
36 Units Available
Lantower Cypress Creek
1810 Sweetbroom Cir, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,218
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,978
1466 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of the city. Resort-style pool, bark park, and grilling area. Sleek appliances, updated appliances, and floor-to-ceiling windows with incredible views. Near Highway 275 and I-75.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
7 Units Available
The Club at Hidden River
13564 Cypress Glen Lane, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1536 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
1793 sqft
The Club at Hidden River in Tampa, Florida offers all the comforts of home in a pristine setting that can't be beat. Easy access to Interstate 75 and 275 offers a seamless journey to anywhere you need to go in the Sunshine State.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
15 Units Available
West Meadows
Preserve at Tampa Palms
17220 Heart of Palms Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,561
1449 sqft
Newly upgraded homes now feature fireplaces, granite worktops, walk-in closets, patios and more. Close to Nature Reserve and Cypress Creek, with I-75 providing easy access to both north and south Florida.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
35 Units Available
The Lodge at Hidden River
14059 Riveredge Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,896
1313 sqft
Just a few minutes from Bruce B. Downs Shopping Center and the Tampa Premium outlets off I-75. Luxury homes featuring wood flooring, ample storage, and lots of upgraded finishes. On-site pool and resident lounge.
