Apartment List
/
FL
/
pebble creek
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:16 AM

119 Apartments for rent in Pebble Creek, FL with garage

Pebble Creek apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Pebble Creek Village
8 Units Available
Links at Pebble Creek
18940 Pebble Links Cir, Pebble Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,236
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
1188 sqft
Sweeping views of the Pebble Creek Golf Course. Shopping and restaurants located a short drive away. Spacious apartments have walk-in closets, soaking tubs and plush carpet.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Pebble Creek Village
1 Unit Available
10851 Rolling Moss Rd
10851 Rolling Moss Rd, Pebble Creek, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2090 sqft
Spacious 4/3 in Highly desirable K-Bar Ranch!! Cobbled driveway greets you upon driving up to the home that leaves no wasted space with its open floor plan.

1 of 19

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
9318 LEATHERWOOD AVENUE
9318 Leatherwood Way, Pebble Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1601 sqft
3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage home located, in the guarded and gated community of Live Oak in New Tampa. This home features an open floor plan with an oversize family and dining room.
Results within 1 mile of Pebble Creek
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Hunters Green
11 Units Available
The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments
8801 Hunter's Lake Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$943
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,166
1360 sqft
Luxury community surrounded by natural beauty near University of South Florida and I-75. On-site amenities include playground, clubhouse, pool and conference room. Lots of storage, trash valet service and bike storage available.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
West Meadows
24 Units Available
Portofino
8702 New Tampa Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1380 sqft
Modern homes with fully equipped kitchens and in-unit laundry. Bike storage available. Lots of amenities, including a tennis court, playground, and cyber cafe. Near I-275 and I-75.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hunters Green
1 Unit Available
10144 ARBOR RUN DRIVE UNIT 127
10144 Arbor Run Drive, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2477 sqft
POSH 4 BEDROOM / 3.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Meadow Point
1 Unit Available
30105 Mossbank Dr
30105 Mossbank Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1290 sqft
Meadow Pointe TH, pool commuity, Mediterranean TH in Tullamore, gated community, one car garage, Corian counter tops, maple cabinets, screened alani overlooks conservation area, upstairs laundry room

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
West Meadows
1 Unit Available
8528 Sandpiper Ridge Ave
8528 Sandpiper Ridge Avenue, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1511 sqft
Beautiful 2 story townhome 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom 2 car garage Community has 2 Pools and a fitness center

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Meadow Point
1 Unit Available
28737 CROOKED STICK COURT
28737 Crooked Stick Court, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2471 sqft
This well maintained single family home is in The Arbors Village in Meadow Pointe I. House has a 3 CAR GARAGE with 4 LARGE BEDROOMS PLUS A DEN.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
19212 STONE HEDGE DRIVE
19212 Stone Hedge Drive, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1443 sqft
Beautiful 3 BR/2.5 BA town home in the K-Bar Ranch community of Stone Creek. This home is newly painted with an open living space.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
19239 Stone Hedge Dr
19239 Stone Hedge Drive, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1750 sqft
Exceptional 1750 sq ft. end unit with 2 car garage. Ready for immediate occupancy. Upscale KBar Ranch community includes clubhouse and pool access.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
West Meadows
1 Unit Available
19121 DOVE CREEK DRIVE
19121 Dove Creek Drive, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1825 sqft
This very nice 1,825 htd sq ft home located in Hawks Landing of West meadows features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a 2 car garage. The entry leads you to a living room and dining room combo.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
20164 UMBRIA HILL DRIVE
20164 Umbria Hill Drive, Hillsborough County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2277 sqft
This gorgeous 3 bedroom /3 bath with den will take your breath away. Spacious Foyer opens to immense Great Room featuring volume ceilings, and stylish grey & white hues throughout. The Kitchen features extra large serving island/ breakfast bar.

1 of 42

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
20040 DATE PALM WAY
20040 Date Palm Way, Tampa, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2458 sqft
Beautiful 2 story home like new, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage in gated community, open floor plan, kitchen has island with pedant lights, granite counter tops, pull-out shelves, stainless steel appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Pebble Creek
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:46am
$
Tampa Palms
11 Units Available
Mezzo at Tampa Palms
15210 Amberly Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,578
1511 sqft
This community's amenities include on-site parking, gated access, a clubhouse and fitness center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, open plan layouts and walk-in closets. Fletcher Shopping Center and the Hillsborough Wilderness Preserve are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
West Meadows
16 Units Available
Preserve at Tampa Palms
17220 Heart of Palms Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,387
1449 sqft
Newly upgraded homes now feature fireplaces, granite worktops, walk-in closets, patios and more. Close to Nature Reserve and Cypress Creek, with I-75 providing easy access to both north and south Florida.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:49am
19 Units Available
Tapestry Cypress Creek
2300 Tapestry Park Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1430 sqft
BRAND-NEW AND NOW OPEN!!!! Tapestry Cypress Creek, a luxury apartment community located in the highly desirable Wesley Chapel/Land O' Lakes area, offers brand new 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments NOW OPEN! Each home will feature chef-inspired kitchens
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
47 Units Available
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,147
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,944
1405 sqft
Apartments feature designer finishes, meticulous attention to details and updated technology. Community offers pet park, swaying hammocks and heated saltwater pool. Located just off highway 56 and close to shopping and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
10 Units Available
Century Cross Creek
10821 Cross Creek Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,048
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Can't beat amenity package: resort-style pool, tennis court, and 24-hour fitness center to name a few. Interiors are stylishly appointed with crown molding, hardwood floors, and screened-in verandas. Convenient access to I-75.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
7 Units Available
The Club at Hidden River
13564 Cypress Glen Lane, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1536 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,960
1793 sqft
The Club at Hidden River in Tampa, Florida offers all the comforts of home in a pristine setting that can't be beat. Easy access to Interstate 75 and 275 offers a seamless journey to anywhere you need to go in the Sunshine State.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
28 Units Available
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,067
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,238
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,492
1327 sqft
Luxury amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers access to pool, tennis court, and pool table. Located close to Highway 56 and shopping and restaurants of Wesley Chapel.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
38 Units Available
Lantower Cypress Creek
1810 Sweetbroom Cir, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,886
1466 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of the city. Resort-style pool, bark park, and grilling area. Sleek appliances, updated appliances, and floor-to-ceiling windows with incredible views. Near Highway 275 and I-75.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
156 Units Available
The Beck at Hidden River
8801 Hidden River Parkway, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,419
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1313 sqft
Special: 1 Month Free on 12 Month Lease - Contact the Leasing Office for Details

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Seven Oaks
1 Unit Available
26848 SHOREGRASS DRIVE
26848 Shoregrass Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2508 sqft
Enjoy this luxurious 4BR/3BA/3-car garage, custom window treatments, wood shutters, and professional tropical landscaping, all in the beautiful community of Seven Oaks! A formal dining room offers tier ceiling and a decorative arched cut-out in wall
City Guide for Pebble Creek, FL

"Well it's hard to believe in much / when you're in Tampa Bay / and the coastline is drowning beneath all the sunshine" -- Johnny Hobo and the Freight Trains

Pebble Creek is a census-designated place in Hillsborough County, Florida. It's located just outside of Tampa and has a population of 7,622 people according to the 2010 census. It's only 3 square miles and none of it touches the water, though it's only a short drive to some of the best beaches in Florida. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Pebble Creek, FL

Pebble Creek apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Pebble Creek 1 BedroomsPebble Creek 2 BedroomsPebble Creek 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPebble Creek 3 BedroomsPebble Creek Apartments with Balcony
Pebble Creek Apartments with GaragePebble Creek Apartments with GymPebble Creek Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPebble Creek Apartments with Parking
Pebble Creek Apartments with PoolPebble Creek Apartments with Washer-DryerPebble Creek Dog Friendly ApartmentsPebble Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLDade City, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FLFuller Heights, FLMinneola, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FL
Oldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLHomosassa, FLInverness, FLNew Port Richey East, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg