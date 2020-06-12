/
2 bedroom apartments
110 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pebble Creek, FL
Pebble Creek Village
9 Units Available
Links at Pebble Creek
18940 Pebble Links Cir, Pebble Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
1188 sqft
Sweeping views of the Pebble Creek Golf Course. Shopping and restaurants located a short drive away. Spacious apartments have walk-in closets, soaking tubs and plush carpet.
West Meadows
24 Units Available
Portofino
8702 New Tampa Blvd, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1186 sqft
Modern homes with fully equipped kitchens and in-unit laundry. Bike storage available. Lots of amenities, including a tennis court, playground, and cyber cafe. Near I-275 and I-75.
Hunters Green
13 Units Available
The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments
8801 Hunter's Lake Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1167 sqft
Luxury community surrounded by natural beauty near University of South Florida and I-75. On-site amenities include playground, clubhouse, pool and conference room. Lots of storage, trash valet service and bike storage available.
Meadow Point
1 Unit Available
1136 Sleepy Oak Dr.
1136 Sleepy Oak Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1570 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED TOWNHOUSE- 2/3* bedroom 2.5 bath - Meadow Pointe, 2/3 bedroom, 2.5 bath fully furnished townhouse. Granite counter tops in the kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, all appliances included. Located in Wesley Chapel community.
West Meadows
1 Unit Available
20430 Berrywood Ln
20430 Berrywood Lane, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1088 sqft
Call Sue Wedig @ 813-712-8498 to see this 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in the Hammocks. AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020. Built in 2012 by Lennar this is a very nice clean home. Both bedrooms upstairs with their own bath.
Meadow Point
1 Unit Available
30105 Mossbank Dr
30105 Mossbank Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1290 sqft
Meadow Pointe TH, pool commuity, Mediterranean TH in Tullamore, gated community, one car garage, Corian counter tops, maple cabinets, screened alani overlooks conservation area, upstairs laundry room
West Meadows
1 Unit Available
8528 Sandpiper Ridge Ave
8528 Sandpiper Ridge Avenue, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1511 sqft
Beautiful 2 story townhome 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom 2 car garage Community has 2 Pools and a fitness center
Meadow Point
1 Unit Available
1306 DENMAN COURT
1306 Denman Court, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1240 sqft
Well maintained 2/2.5 townhome located on the back private street in the gated subdivision of Charlesworth in Meadow Pointe.
West Meadows
1 Unit Available
18001 RICHMOND PLACE DRIVE
18001 Richmond Place Drive, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1011 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedrooms 2 Baths Condo located in Tampa with 1083 sq ft. of living space Gated Community in Tampa Palms area with pool, gym, playground, tennis, volleyball, and car wash facility.
West Meadows
1 Unit Available
8525 TRAIL WIND DRIVE
8525 Trail Wind Drive, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1173 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in great location. Close to Wire Grass Mall, the Outlet Mall, hospitals, and shopping galore, yet tucked into a quiet neighborhood surrounded by conservation. Easy access to I75. New carpet and fresh paint.
West Meadows
1 Unit Available
8519 TRAIL WIND DRIVE
8519 Trail Wind Drive, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1008 sqft
2 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms, located in The Hammocks community. Very private gated community of town homes with their own pool and Gym. The kitchen has a granite counter top that opens to the dining-living room area.
28 Units Available
The Lodge at Hidden River
14059 Riveredge Drive, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1097 sqft
Just a few minutes from Bruce B. Downs Shopping Center and the Tampa Premium outlets off I-75. Luxury homes featuring wood flooring, ample storage, and lots of upgraded finishes. On-site pool and resident lounge.
7 Units Available
The Club at Hidden River
13564 Cypress Glen Lane, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1268 sqft
The Club at Hidden River in Tampa, Florida offers all the comforts of home in a pristine setting that can't be beat. Easy access to Interstate 75 and 275 offers a seamless journey to anywhere you need to go in the Sunshine State.
Tampa Palms
11 Units Available
Mezzo at Tampa Palms
15210 Amberly Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
1197 sqft
This community's amenities include on-site parking, gated access, a clubhouse and fitness center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, open plan layouts and walk-in closets. Fletcher Shopping Center and the Hillsborough Wilderness Preserve are both nearby.
49 Units Available
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1101 sqft
Apartments feature designer finishes, meticulous attention to details and updated technology. Community offers pet park, swaying hammocks and heated saltwater pool. Located just off highway 56 and close to shopping and restaurants.
156 Units Available
The Beck at Hidden River
8801 Hidden River Parkway, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1120 sqft
Special: 1 Month Free on 12 Month Lease - Contact the Leasing Office for Details
17 Units Available
Tapestry Cypress Creek
2300 Tapestry Park Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1099 sqft
BRAND-NEW AND NOW OPEN!!!! Tapestry Cypress Creek, a luxury apartment community located in the highly desirable Wesley Chapel/Land O' Lakes area, offers brand new 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments NOW OPEN! Each home will feature chef-inspired kitchens
West Meadows
15 Units Available
Preserve at Tampa Palms
17220 Heart of Palms Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
1180 sqft
Newly upgraded homes now feature fireplaces, granite worktops, walk-in closets, patios and more. Close to Nature Reserve and Cypress Creek, with I-75 providing easy access to both north and south Florida.
11 Units Available
Century Cross Creek
10821 Cross Creek Blvd, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
1235 sqft
Can't beat amenity package: resort-style pool, tennis court, and 24-hour fitness center to name a few. Interiors are stylishly appointed with crown molding, hardwood floors, and screened-in verandas. Convenient access to I-75.
42 Units Available
Lantower Cypress Creek
1810 Sweetbroom Cir, Lutz, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
1191 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of the city. Resort-style pool, bark park, and grilling area. Sleek appliances, updated appliances, and floor-to-ceiling windows with incredible views. Near Highway 275 and I-75.
29 Units Available
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1100 sqft
Luxury amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers access to pool, tennis court, and pool table. Located close to Highway 56 and shopping and restaurants of Wesley Chapel.
174 Units Available
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1139 sqft
Enjoy Wesley Chapel living at Parc at Wesley Chapel. You'll find this community on Post Oak Blvd in Wesley Chapel. Let the professional leasing staff show you everything this community has in store.
Willow Lake
7 Units Available
Moncler Willow Lakes
26675 Players Cir, Lutz, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
950 sqft
Peaceful, clean community with central location. Units feature vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances and screened-in patios/balconies. Enjoy poolside Wi-Fi and resident clubhouse. Close to I-75 and I-275, parks and shopping at The Grove.
Seven Oaks
Contact for Availability
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
Bay windows, crown molding, dual kitchen sinks and updated finishes shine at this luxury complex in sunny Wesley Chapel, FL. Garden tubs and wood-burning fireplaces are available in some units.
