Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:47 PM

48 Apartments for rent in Pebble Creek, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Pebble Creek renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and swe...
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Pebble Creek Village
8 Units Available
Links at Pebble Creek
18940 Pebble Links Cir, Pebble Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,236
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
1188 sqft
Sweeping views of the Pebble Creek Golf Course. Shopping and restaurants located a short drive away. Spacious apartments have walk-in closets, soaking tubs and plush carpet.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
8955 IRON OAK AVENUE
8955 Iron Oak Avenue, Pebble Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1470 sqft
Gated community centrally located in New Tampa. This pristine 3 bedroom townhome overlooks a serene pond view.
Results within 1 mile of Pebble Creek
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
West Meadows
24 Units Available
Portofino
8702 New Tampa Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1380 sqft
Modern homes with fully equipped kitchens and in-unit laundry. Bike storage available. Lots of amenities, including a tennis court, playground, and cyber cafe. Near I-275 and I-75.

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
19239 Stone Hedge Dr
19239 Stone Hedge Drive, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1750 sqft
Exceptional 1750 sq ft. end unit with 2 car garage. Ready for immediate occupancy. Upscale KBar Ranch community includes clubhouse and pool access.
Results within 5 miles of Pebble Creek
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
7 Units Available
The Club at Hidden River
13564 Cypress Glen Lane, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1536 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,960
1793 sqft
The Club at Hidden River in Tampa, Florida offers all the comforts of home in a pristine setting that can't be beat. Easy access to Interstate 75 and 275 offers a seamless journey to anywhere you need to go in the Sunshine State.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
West Meadows
15 Units Available
Preserve at Tampa Palms
17220 Heart of Palms Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,387
1449 sqft
Newly upgraded homes now feature fireplaces, granite worktops, walk-in closets, patios and more. Close to Nature Reserve and Cypress Creek, with I-75 providing easy access to both north and south Florida.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
171 Units Available
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard, Wesley Chapel, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,335
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1139 sqft
Enjoy Wesley Chapel living at Parc at Wesley Chapel. You'll find this community on Post Oak Blvd in Wesley Chapel. Let the professional leasing staff show you everything this community has in store.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
47 Units Available
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,147
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,944
1405 sqft
Apartments feature designer finishes, meticulous attention to details and updated technology. Community offers pet park, swaying hammocks and heated saltwater pool. Located just off highway 56 and close to shopping and restaurants.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
10 Units Available
Century Cross Creek
10821 Cross Creek Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,048
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Can't beat amenity package: resort-style pool, tennis court, and 24-hour fitness center to name a few. Interiors are stylishly appointed with crown molding, hardwood floors, and screened-in verandas. Convenient access to I-75.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
28 Units Available
The Lodge at Hidden River
14059 Riveredge Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,419
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,711
1313 sqft
Just a few minutes from Bruce B. Downs Shopping Center and the Tampa Premium outlets off I-75. Luxury homes featuring wood flooring, ample storage, and lots of upgraded finishes. On-site pool and resident lounge.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
38 Units Available
Lantower Cypress Creek
1810 Sweetbroom Cir, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,886
1466 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of the city. Resort-style pool, bark park, and grilling area. Sleek appliances, updated appliances, and floor-to-ceiling windows with incredible views. Near Highway 275 and I-75.
Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
Tampa Palms
11 Units Available
Promenade At Tampa Palms
16200 Enclave at Village Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1078 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1397 sqft
A PERFECT PLACE FOR MODERN LIVING\nWe are renovating our apartment homes to provide an even better community for our wonderful residents! Schedule an appointment to stop by and view our new Shaker-style, soft-close, solid wood cabinetry and our
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
156 Units Available
The Beck at Hidden River
8801 Hidden River Parkway, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,419
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1313 sqft
Special: 1 Month Free on 12 Month Lease - Contact the Leasing Office for Details
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Willow Lake
7 Units Available
Moncler Willow Lakes
26675 Players Cir, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,138
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
950 sqft
Peaceful, clean community with central location. Units feature vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances and screened-in patios/balconies. Enjoy poolside Wi-Fi and resident clubhouse. Close to I-75 and I-275, parks and shopping at The Grove.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Bay at Cypress Creek
1 Unit Available
26527 Castleview Way
26527 Castleview Way, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1545 sqft
26527 Castleview Way Available 06/15/20 Spacious 3/2.5 Townhouse - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths, 1 car garage townhouse in the gated community of The Bay at Cypress Creek.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Meadow Point
1 Unit Available
31225 Shaker Cir
31225 Shaker Circle, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1703 sqft
Call Sue Wedig at 813-712-8498. AVAILABLE JUNE 2020. This very nice 2 bedroom 2 bathroom villa includes a separate Den/office and separate dining area with a 2 car attached garage.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
20225 Still Wind Dr
20225 Still Wind Drive, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2865 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home overlooking a spacious backyard and conservation view in Easton Park. The large entry foyer leads you into the great room with adjacent dining space.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
29547 Benjamin Dr
29547 Benjamin Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
684 sqft
Beautiful Semi-furnished 2 bedroom/1 bath corner lot home. Furnished the home is $1,200, Unfurnished its $1,000. This wonderful home offers spacious bedrooms and a very bright living area. Updated kitchen with tons of cabinet space.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Cory Lake Isles
1 Unit Available
10521 CANARY ISLE DRIVE
10521 Canary Isle Drive, Tampa, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,795
3111 sqft
Beautiful & spacious home in the guard gated resort like community of Cory Lake Isles. Designer touches throughout. Volume ceilings with many built ins.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Arbor Green
1 Unit Available
10150 WHISPER POINTE DRIVE
10150 Whisper Pointe Drive, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2073 sqft
Spectacular OPPORTUNITY TO RENT A GREAT FULLY FURNISHED HOME; guard/gated property at Arbor Greene in New Tampa; with 2,073 Sf, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths; this is a 2 car-garage home, the large open remodeled Kitchen features has raised panel cabinetry

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
30846 White Bird Ave
30846 White Bird Avenue, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1711 sqft
Spectacular 4 bed/2 bath with Bonus loft in Country Walk! Spacious Conservation Lot! Upon entering the home, you will see stunning wood floors. The great room has a perfect pass through to the kitchen, ideal for entertaining.

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Heritage Isles
1 Unit Available
18135 SANDY POINTE DRIVE
18135 Sandy Pointe Drive, Tampa, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2880 sqft
Large family? Need space? Look no further! Your dream rental is here! Located in the resort style golf community of Heritage Isles, this 4 bedroom 2.
Results within 10 miles of Pebble Creek
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
74 Units Available
Sunstone Palms
12702 University Club Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$790
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1293 sqft
An Floridian paradise in the heart of Tampa. Enjoy the sunshine at the two pools, playground, picnic areas and grilling stations. 1-3 bedroom apartment homes with energy-efficient appliances make this spot just about perfect.
Last updated June 14 at 12:20pm
10 Units Available
The Village at Terra Bella
23700 Viento Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1389 sqft
The Village at Terra Bella is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and easy access to I-75 and downtown Tampa.
City Guide for Pebble Creek, FL

"Well it's hard to believe in much / when you're in Tampa Bay / and the coastline is drowning beneath all the sunshine" -- Johnny Hobo and the Freight Trains

Pebble Creek is a census-designated place in Hillsborough County, Florida. It's located just outside of Tampa and has a population of 7,622 people according to the 2010 census. It's only 3 square miles and none of it touches the water, though it's only a short drive to some of the best beaches in Florida. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Pebble Creek, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Pebble Creek renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

