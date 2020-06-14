48 Apartments for rent in Pebble Creek, FL with hardwood floors
"Well it's hard to believe in much / when you're in Tampa Bay / and the coastline is drowning beneath all the sunshine" -- Johnny Hobo and the Freight Trains
Pebble Creek is a census-designated place in Hillsborough County, Florida. It's located just outside of Tampa and has a population of 7,622 people according to the 2010 census. It's only 3 square miles and none of it touches the water, though it's only a short drive to some of the best beaches in Florida. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Pebble Creek renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.